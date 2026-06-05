‘Love Island USA’ Sets Premiere Week Viewing Record for Peacock, Streamer Says

Viewers spent more than 800 million minutes watching the show over its first three days.

have pulled in 824 million viewing minutes, a record for any Peacock original series over that length of time. That figure is up by a robust 74 percent compared to the first three days of last year’s season.viewing so far this week came from mobile devices, based on its internal data.

That equates to about 190 million minutes of watch time, with the other 634 million or so minutes coming from TV screens.only cover TV-set viewing, and its methodology differs from Peacock’s internal data. Still, if the two measurements are anywhere near each other, the start of season eight will easily surpass season seven’s opening.was one of the biggest original streaming series of 2025.

Nielsen figures put the show at 13.46 billion minutes of viewing for the year , while NBCUniversal’s first-party data showed more thanstream six days a week . ITV America produces the seires in association with Lifted Entertainment and WPP Media’s Motion Entertainment.

David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Ben Thursby-Palmer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Ali Hill and Martin Oxley are the executive producers. The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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