'Love Island USA' Season 8 Sets New 3-Day Streaming Record

Since launching on June 2, the first few episodes of Love Island USA Season 8 have already tallied 824M minutes viewed, up 74% from Season 7.

Diane Sawyer’s ‘The Mystery Of Richard Simmons’ Audience Up 57% Since Airing As Most-Watched ABC News Primetime Special In 6 Years Since launching on June 2, the first few episodes have already tallied 824M minutes viewed, up 74% from Season 7.

That makes it Peacock’s most-streamed original season ever through the first three days, per internal data from NBCUniversal.is attracting a significant portion of its audience on mobile devices. Season 8 debuted to 23% phone and tablet usage — more than any other Peacock original in its launch window.

Diane Sawyer's 'The Mystery Of Richard Simmons' Audience Up 57% Since Airing As Most-Watched ABC News Primetime Special In 6 Yearsis expected to have yet another big summer after the past two seasons really started to attract attention. Season 7, putting Peacock at the top of the Nielsen streaming rankings for the first time ever.

The series airs every day except for Wednesdays, save for the premiere week when it airs every day, giving it plenty of runtime to rack up viewership. That said, expect some more ratings heat as Season 8 progresses. Season 8 is streaming exclusively on Peacock. New episodes are available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

Saturdays are for, where Ciara Miller and Pessoa will break down the week, interview departing islanders, and introduce incoming bombshells before they even step foot into the villa. is produced by ITV America, in association with Lifted Entertainment and Motion Entertainment, a WPP Media Company and distributed by ITV Studios. David George, Adam Sher, Jordana Hochman, Bernie Schaeffer, Ben Thursby-Palmer, James Barker, Blake Garrett, Courtney Rosenthal, Sophie Brown, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Tom Gould, Ali Hill and Martin Oxley executive produce the series.

‘Scary Movie’ Carves Out $7.7M Previews, ‘Masters Of The Universe’ $4M+Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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