‘Love Island USA’ Season 8: Results Of First Fan Vote, The New Couples & Second Islander Dumped

The latest episode of Love Island USA was packed with a lot, as the results from the first viewer votes of the season were revealed. Ariana Madix also entered the villa, and a new Islander was dumped.

Season 8, Episode 9 from Friday, June 12.was packed with a lot, as the results from the first viewer votes of the season were revealed.

Ariana Madix also entered the villa, and a new Islander was dumped. Viewers of the Peacock dating series have been heavily invested early on, crashing the app to cast their votes. Earlier this week, three new bombshells entered the villa, and it was up to viewers to choose who to couple up with, affecting the game in near real time.

In the first fan vote for Season 8, the number of unique users in the Love Island USA app was up nearly 350% versus the number of unique users in the first fan vote of Season 7. In addition, the number of unique users on the app also exceeded Season 7’s all-time high by over 1M. Sol, Jen, and Caleb were the new bombshells that America had been voting on who they should couple up with.

The news Ariana delivered sent shockwaves through the villa, as three couples would be broken up and three Islanders would find themselves single and vulnerable. Caleb went first, and the viewers voted to couple him up with Kenzie, leaving Corbin single and vulnerable. Lastly, Sol was coupled up with Sincere, who had been coupled up with Melanie.

‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Cast Photos: Meet All The Islanders & Bombshells From Peacock Dating Series Corbin, Beatriz, and Melanie were now the three Islanders left single and vulnerable. With two single girls and one single guy, Corbin now had the opportunity to save one of the girls by coupling up with them. Corbin chose to couple up with Melanie as he said that they had chatted before and had a good connection.

With Beatriz single and vulnerable, Ariana notified her that she would be dumped from the island. ‘Love Island USA’ Season 8Sol and Sincere





DEADLINE / 🏆 109. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Real Reason Love Island USA Doesn't Air New Episodes on WednesdaysWe want more Islander drama!

Read more »

‘Love Island USA’ App Users Were Up Nearly 350 Percent When Season 8 Fan Vote CrashedFollowing the hit Peacock reality show's premeire week, the companion app is now the No. 1 app in the App Store.

Read more »

Love Island USA Season 8 Winning Couple Odds & PredictionsLove Island USA Season 8 prediction markets. See current odds and prices for frontrunners Aniya & KC, top value picks and trade villa contracts now.

Read more »

Love Island USA Cast Reveals Secret Code Words for Sex as Season 7 Gets SteamyIslanders use 'journey' and 'folded' to discreetly discuss intimate encounters in the villa, as revealed in recent episodes and podcast appearances.

Read more »