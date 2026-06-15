Love Island USA Season 8 Casa Amor Hits Theaters Nationwide: Full List of 28 Cinemas, Tickets & What to Expect

Peacock brings Love Island USA Season 8's iconic Casa Amor twist to 28 movie theaters across 15 US cities on June 22. Get ticket info via Fandango, full location list, and why this streaming-to-screen event is a game-changer for reality TV.

Peacock Makes History: Love Island USA's Casa Amor to Screen in 28 Theaters Nationwide

Peacock Makes History: Love Island USA's Casa Amor to Screen in 28 Theaters Nationwide

In a bold fusion of streaming and cinema, Peacock is bringing the explosive Casa Amor twist ofLove Island USASeason 8 to the big screen for the first time. On June 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, fans across 15 cities can gather in 28 select theaters to watch the drama unfold live, with tickets available exclusively via Fandango. The event marks a new frontier for reality TV, transforming a private streaming moment into a communal theatrical experience.

In a bold fusion of streaming and cinema, Peacock is bringing the explosive Casa Amor twist ofLove Island USASeason 8 to the big screen for the first time. On June 22 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, fans across 15 cities can gather in 28 select theaters to watch the drama unfold live, with tickets available exclusively via Fandango. The event marks a new frontier for reality TV, transforming a private streaming moment into a communal theatrical experience.

What Is Casa Amor? The Ultimate Relationship Test

Casa Amor is the most dreaded and anticipated twist in theLove Islandfranchise. During this phase, the original islanders are separated by gender and sent to a second villa, where a fresh batch of bombshells arrives to tempt them. The tension peaks during recoupling ceremonies, where islanders must decide between loyalty and new connections. Season 8's Casa Amor promises even higher stakes, with Peacock teasing "bombshell twists, tests, and unforgettable recouplings." The episode is rated TV-MA and will be shown uncensored in theaters.

Full List of Theater Locations and Ticket Info

The simultaneous screening spans 28 theaters in 15 major markets. Tickets can be purchased through Fandango. Here is the complete list:

Atlanta, GA: Regal Atlantic Station ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP

Regal Atlantic Station ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP Boston, MA: Regal Bellingham Stm 14

Regal Bellingham Stm 14 Chicago, IL: Regal City North 4DX & IMAX

Regal City North 4DX & IMAX Dallas, TX: Cinemark Dallas XD & IMAX; Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine & XD

Cinemark Dallas XD & IMAX; Cinemark Tinseltown Grapevine & XD Denver, CO: Cinemark Century Bel Mar 16 & XD; Colorado Mills 16 IMAX & RPX

Cinemark Century Bel Mar 16 & XD; Colorado Mills 16 IMAX & RPX Houston, TX: Cinemark The Woodlands & XD; Regal Houston Marq'E

Cinemark The Woodlands & XD; Regal Houston Marq'E Huntington Beach, CA: Cinemark Century Huntington Beach & XD

Cinemark Century Huntington Beach & XD Irvine, CA: Regal Irvine Spectrum

Regal Irvine Spectrum Los Angeles, CA: Regal LA Live; Regal Paseo 14

Regal LA Live; Regal Paseo 14 Miami, FL: Cinemark Paradise 24 & XD; Kendall Vlg Stm 16 IMAX & RPX

Cinemark Paradise 24 & XD; Kendall Vlg Stm 16 IMAX & RPX New York City, NY: Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX; UA Westbury Stadium 12 IMAX & RPX; Regal Essex Crossing & RPX

Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX; UA Westbury Stadium 12 IMAX & RPX; Regal Essex Crossing & RPX Orlando, FL: Universal Cinemark at CityWalk & XD; Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX

Universal Cinemark at CityWalk & XD; Regal Waterford Lakes 4DX & IMAX Philadelphia, PA: Cinemark Christiana & XD; Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX & IMAX

Cinemark Christiana & XD; Regal UA King Of Prussia 4DX & IMAX Phoenix, AZ: Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16

Harkins Tempe Marketplace 16 San Francisco, CA: Cinemark Century Oakridge 20 XD & ScreenX; Cinemark Century Daly City 20 XD & IMAX

Cinemark Century Oakridge 20 XD & ScreenX; Cinemark Century Daly City 20 XD & IMAX Tampa, FL: Regal Park Place

Regal Park Place Washington, DC:Cinemark Fairfax Corner & XD

Record-Breaking Season 8 Sets the Stage

The theater event arrives amid a historic Season 8. NBCUniversal reports that the premiere episodes have already amassed 824 million minutes viewed — a 74% surge over Season 7. The season also set a Peacock record for mobile engagement, with 23% of viewership coming from phones and tablets, the highest for any Peacock original in its launch window. Social media buzz has been equally staggering, with over 43 million video views across platforms. These numbers underscore the cultural grip ofLove Island USAand the appetite for shared viewing experiences.

The Theater Experience: What Fans Can Expect

Attendees will enjoy a full cinematic presentation with surround sound and high-definition screens. The screening will air the Casa Amor episode live as it streams on Peacock, but with the added energy of a packed house. Peacock has hinted at exclusive surprises, though details remain under wraps. Given the show's TV-MA rating, the content will be uncensored, ensuring no moment is lost.

Casa Amor's Cultural Impact and Evolution

Casa Amor has become a cultural touchstone, sparking countless memes, debates, and even academic analysis. The twist often leads to iconic moments like "Movie Night," where islanders watch clips of their partners' behavior during the separation. While it's unclear if Movie Night will feature in this screening, the episode is expected to deliver high-stakes drama that could reshape viewer allegiances. The twist also directly influences fan voting, as audiences decide which couples are most deserving of the prize.

Industry Implications: Blurring the Lines Between Streaming and Cinema

This event represents a strategic expansion of Peacock's marketing, leveraging the communal viewing trend that has boosted live events likeRuPaul's Drag Racewatch parties. By partnering with Regal, Cinemark, and Harkins, Peacock is testing a new distribution model that could redefine how reality TV engages audiences. If successful, this may pave the way for more streaming-to-theater screenings, potentially altering the release strategies for unscripted content.

How to Watch Love Island USA Season 8

New episodes ofLove Island USASeason 8 air daily at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock, except Wednesdays. The companion showLove Island Aftersun, now hosted by Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa, airs Saturdays. For those unable to attend the theater event, the Casa Amor episode will be available to stream on Peacock immediately after its broadcast.

"We are thrilled to bring the Casa Amor experience to the big screen for the first time," said a Peacock spokesperson. "Fans have been asking for a way to watch together, and this event is our answer."

Tickets are moving fast, so fans are encouraged to reserve their seats early via Fandango. With Season 8 already breaking records and the Casa Amor twist looming, this theater event is poised to be a landmark moment for reality TV fandom.





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