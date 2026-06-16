Love Island USA Producer James Barker Dies at 40

James Barker, a veteran producer of the Peacock reality series Love Island USA, has passed away at the age of 40. Barker was a key figure in the production of the show and had been working on it since 2020. He was a beloved and greatly valued member of the collective family and will be deeply missed.

Love Island USA producer James Barker has died while filming season eight of the reality series. The veteran producer passed away from an unexpected medical emergency, as per a statement from Peacock .

Barker had been the producer of the famous Peacock show since 2020. The network released a statement mourning the death of one of its most influential figures. Barker was 40 years old. James' unimaginable loss has been deeply felt across not just the entire Love Island USA production, but throughout all of ITV and Peacock, a joint statement from ITV America and Peacock read.

He was a beloved and greatly valued member of our collective family whose kindness, talent, and dedication left an indelible mark on all of us and everyone who had the privilege of knowing and working with him, the post added. The network further added in the statement, We extend our heartfelt condolences to James' partner, family, friends, and colleagues. Barker had worked his way up from a story producer in 2020 to executive producer ahead of season four.

He had been a key figure in the past few seasons of the show. As a nod to his contribution to the reality TV show, the show is set to honor him in the June 16 episode of the current season. Before this defining work, Barker worked on shows like Counting Cars, Pawn Stars, and Forged in Fire





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