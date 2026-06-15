‘Love Island USA’ is coming to movie theaters for one night only

Here’s where to watch the June 22 episode on the big screen across Southern California.

The June 22 episode of “Love Island USA” will be shown at select Southern California movie theaters, including Regal Irvine Spectrum. is making its big-screen debut for one night only.

The Monday, June 22, episode will be shown in movie theaters nationwide as part of aWhere to watch Love Island USA on the big screen in Southern Californiamid-season Casa Amor shake-up . What is Casa Amor, you ask? Well, it’s where half of the Islanders stay in the main villa, and the other half are moved to another smaller villa known as “Casa Amor.

” Last year, the guys stayed in the main villa while the girls got to go on their getaway, only they weren’t alone. That’s right, almost twice as many new bombshells are brought in to each villa to test relationships and build new connections.have taken over the Southern California bar and restaurant scene over the last few years.

One reason for their local success has beenLast summer’s season 7 viewing parties brought the successful event to new levels of popularity after clips of fans watching the show together at local bars such asWhere to find Love Island USA watch parties in Southern CaliforniaAhead of the Love Island USA Season 7 reunion airing on August 25 on @Peacock here’s a clip from my interview with @iaindoesjokes where we talk about how Love Island USA season 7 watch parties took over the country this summer.

Plus, I share my experience attending a watch party hosted by @reality bar in West Hollywood where it became clear to me that @Amaya🩰🍒💕🫧 had won over viewers hearts, as well as witnessing the iconic plot twist where @Nicolas Vansteenberghe & @Olandria were saved after being told to pack their bags and leave Casa Amor. Iain Stirling is also coming to the States this fall to perform a stand up show in LA on Oct. 22 & NYC on Oct. 29.

You can read my full interview with Iain at the link in my bio. Here’s where to watch “Love Island USA” on the big screen at movie theaters across Los Angeles and Orange counties on June 22.





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