Love Island USA Faces Controversy as Multiple Contestants Removed Over Offensive Videos

Love Island USA has removed multiple contestants after racist videos and posts resurfaced, including Vasana, Yulissa, and Cierra, prompting apologies and discussions about accountability.

Love Island USA is facing a wave of controversy after multiple contestants were removed from the show following the resurfacing of offensive videos and social media posts.

The Peacock reality series, which expanded from the original UK format, has seen three female cast members exit under a cloud of racial insensitivity, prompting discussions about accountability and the vetting process for reality TV participants. The first incident involves Vasana, a 25-year-old contestant from Beaverton, Oregon, who was cut from the season 8 premiere scheduled for Monday, June 2. The decision came after two videos surfaced online in which she appeared to use the n-word.

In one clip, she was seen singing along to a song containing the racial slur, while in another, she allegedly said 'knock knock, n*****' while playing an arcade game. Vasana had boasted in pre-release teasers about being the full package, owning a business, and having a dog. Her removal was announced without further comment from the show's producers, though an Instagram post later emphasized that the villa runs on good vibes and that everyone deserves to feel safe and respected.

Shortly after, Yulissa, 28, addressed her own resurfaced podcast clips in which she used a racial slur. In an Instagram apology on June 6, 2025, she acknowledged using the word ignorantly, without fully understanding its weight and history. She stated, 'I wasn't trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn't excuse impact. The impact of that word is real.

It's tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use.

' Yulissa's apology came as the show continued to grapple with the fallout from multiple incidents, highlighting the ongoing challenge of past online behavior affecting present opportunities. Another contestant, Cierra Ortega, left the villa during the Sunday, July 6 episode due to what narrator Iain Stirling described as 'a personal situation.

' Her departure was linked to resurfaced posts where she allegedly used an offensive term for Asian people. In a video posted on July 9, 2025, after returning to the U.S., Cierra, 26, apologized deeply, saying she was not aware the term was offensive. She expressed sorrow to the entire Asian community and acknowledged her naivety. The series, which previously saw Amaya reveal Cierra's sudden disappearance, continued to air amid these controversies, leaving viewers questioning the show's screening processes.

Critics have pointed out that such incidents are not new to the Love Island franchise, which originated in the UK in 2002. The US version on Peacock has faced similar issues before, with past contestants removed for racist posts. The recent events have sparked a broader conversation about the responsibility of reality shows to vet participants thoroughly and the need for contestants to understand the gravity of their past actions.

As Love Island USA moves forward, the show's community guidelines emphasize positivity and respect, but the repeated controversies suggest a deeper problem within the casting culture. The producers have not commented on whether they will change their vetting procedures, but the string of removals has undoubtedly affected the season's dynamics. Viewers are left wondering how many more skeletons might be uncovered and whether the show can maintain its upbeat image while addressing these serious matters.

For now, the islanders who remain continue to search for love, but the shadow of these controversies looms large over the villa





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island USA Controversy Racism Apology Removal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island USA Season 8 Cast Reveal: 12 New Islanders Head to Fiji for Summer LoveThe text provides information about the upcoming season 8 cast of Love Island USA, including the number of new islanders, their locations, and the show's return date.

Read more »

Love Island USA Season 8: Meet the New Cast of Islanders Heading to FijiLove Island USA returns to Peacock on June 2 with a new cast of 12 islanders, including four from California, a Paralympic athlete, and the brother of a former contestant. Get ready for romance, drama, and real-time voting as the islanders search for love in Fiji.

Read more »

'Love Island USA's Clarke Carraway Signs With Kensington GreyClarke Carraway, one of the breakout stars of Love Island USA Season 7, has signed with Kensington Grey.

Read more »

Two local men from Pa. and NJ to star on upcoming season of Love Island USAA former Bethlehem police officer and a Jersey Shore college athlete will participate in the upcoming season of Love Island USA.

Read more »