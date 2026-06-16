James Barker, an executive producer on “Love Island USA,” died while the hit reality dating show was filming in Fiji last week, according to ITV America and Peacock.

James Barker, an executive producer on “Love Island USA,” died while the hit reality dating show was filming in Fiji last week, according to ITV America and Peacock.

The island nation of Cape Verde shocked fans in their first-ever World Cup match by earning a draw against reigning European champions, Spain.

Fans in Atlanta, where the match was held, celebrated by cheering, dancing and even singing Shakira's"Waka Waka ," which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. A Yemeni climber known on social media as the “Spider-Man of Yemen” died after falling into a volcanic crater, according to the Houthi-controlled Saba, the official news agency in Yemen. UFC fighter Josh Hokit insulted former first lady Michelle Obama at Sunday's UFC Freedom 250 event.

When asked about Hokit's comment, the White House refused to directly address the question. CNN's Jake Tapper reports. President Trump watched UFC Freedom 250 from a seat next to the octagon on the White House South Lawn, part of events marking America’s 250th anniversary. Today's events also landed on his 80th birthday.

Yuto, a 22-year-old student from Japan studying in the US, decided to bike his way from Pittsburgh to Dallas to watch his home country play the Netherlands in the World Cup. CNN’s Julia Vargas Jones spoke with players on Arya FC, a Los Angeles-based mostly Iranian rec league soccer team, about their feelings ahead of the Iranian national team’s first World Cup match.

A bungee jump in Brazil turned fatal after a 21-year-old woman was thrown from a bridge without a safety cord on Saturday.





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‘Love Island USA’ executive producer James Barker dies in Fiji while filming, networks sayBarker, who started working on “Love Island USA” in 2020, will be honored during Tuesday’s new episode of the show, according to ITV America and Peacock.

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‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer James Barker Dies in Fiji During Season 8 ProductionJames Barker, an executive producer known for his work on 'Love Island USA' and 'Queer Eye,' died last week in Fiji where the show was filming.

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‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer James Barker Dies After Medical Emergency in FijiThe longtime producer worked on 'Queer Eye' for ITV America as well as shows for Leftfield Pictures and Kinetic Content.

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‘Love Island USA’ Executive Producer James Barker Dies In Fiji Amid Season 8 FilmingThe producer suffered an “unexpected medical emergency,” according to ITV America and Peacock.

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