Love Island USA Contestant Removed Over racist Video Scandal Days Before Season Eight Premiere

Love Island USA has removed contestant Vasana Montgomery from its upcoming eighth season after videos resurfaced showing her allegedly using the N-word. The incident marks the latest racism scandal to hit the reality dating series, following similar cases in previous seasons that sparked public outrage.

Love Island USA faces another racism scandal as contestant Vasana Montgomery , 25, is removed from the upcoming eighth season just days before its premiere. The decision follows the resurfacing of videos in which Montgomery allegedly used the N-word.

In one clip, she is heard uttering the racial slur while rapping along to a song; in another, she reportedly used it while playing a game with a friend, according to TMZ. Production insiders revealed that Montgomery, a business owner, was pulled from the show. They also explained that the social media videos had been set to private, which prevented the casting team from discovering them during the initial screening process.

This incident mirrors similar controversies from previous seasons, highlighting ongoing issues with contestant vetting on the reality dating series. The eighth season of Love Island USA, hosted by Ariana Madix, is scheduled to premiere on Peacock on June 2. The full cast was revealed earlier this week, with Montgomery initially appearing in promotional material. In a teaser, she had said, I think I am the full package.

I own a business; I live alone; I have a dog. If you were to ask my friends what my type is, they'd show you the world map. Following the allegations, Love Island USA issued a statement on Instagram emphasizing community safety and positivity. The statement read, The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community.

We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected. This is a space for fun, not negativity-so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island! The network, NBC, has not yet responded to requests for comment. The scandal is the latest in a pattern of contestant misconduct on the show.

Last season, Yulissa Escobar was removed after podcast clips surfaced showing her using the N-word while discussing ex-boyfriends. Fans quickly condemned her, with many commenting that they would vote her off immediately. Escobar later apologized on Instagram, writing, First, I want to apologize for using a word I had no right in using. Podcast clips from years ago have recently resurfaced, and I want to address it directly.

In those clips, I used a word I never should've used, a racial slur. I used it ignorantly, not fully understanding the weight, history, or pain behind it. I wasn't trying to be offensive or harmful, but I recognize now that intention doesn't excuse impact. She added, And the impact of that word is real.

It's tied to generations of trauma, and it is not mine to use. Escobar stated she had taken time to reflect and grow from the incident. Another contestant, Cierra Ortega, was also expelled from season seven after fans uncovered multiple racist posts on her Instagram, including a slur offensive to Chinese people used on two separate occasions. Ortega's parents later addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, calling it the most painful weeks of our lives.

Their statement said, We've seen the posts, the headlines, the hurt and the hate. And while Cierra hasn't seen any of it, we have. And so have people who love her. We're not here to justify or ignore what's surfaced.

We understand why people are upset, and we know accountability matters. These repeated incidents have raised questions about Love Island USA's casting protocols and its ability to address past problematic behavior. Critics argue that the show's emphasis on drama and entertainment often comes at the expense of integrity and inclusivity.

The recent removal of Vasana Montgomery, occurring so close to the premiere, suggests that production may be attempting to respond more swiftly to controversies, but the recurrence of such scandals points to deeper systemic issues. As the season approaches, viewers are left wondering how the show will navigate these challenges and whether meaningful changes will be implemented to prevent future occurrences





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Love Island USA Racism Scandal Vasana Montgomery Reality TV N-Word Contestant Removed Season Eight Premiere Peacock Ariana Madix Yulissa Escobar Cierra Ortega Casting Controversy Social Media NBC

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