Love Island USA Cast Reveals Secret Code Words for Sex as Season 7 Gets Steamy

Islanders use 'journey' and 'folded' to discreetly discuss intimate encounters in the villa, as revealed in recent episodes and podcast appearances.

Love Island USA has always been a hotbed of romance, but Season 7 has taken intimacy to new heights-or depths, depending on your perspective. The Peacock reality series, which follows singles looking for love in a luxurious Fiji villa, has seen its fair share of steamy moments behind the sheets.

But this season, the islanders have developed a secret lexicon to discuss their physical encounters without drawing too much attention from producers or the audience. Words like 'journey' and 'folded' have become code for sex, allowing the cast to navigate their relationships in a more discreet manner. This has sparked curiosity and amusement among fans, who have been closely watching the nighttime antics captured by the villa's night cameras.





One of the most talked-about couples this season is Mackenzie 'Kenzie' Brooke Annis and Gabriel Vianna Vasconcelos, whose bed activity raised eyebrows when night vision footage seemed to show them in a compromising position. Though they didn't directly address the speculation, Kenzie hinted at their strong physical connection, stating, 'We have a really good physical connection in the bed.

' This moment is just one example of how the show has become a front-row seat to the islanders' sexcapades. In fact, many viewers feel that Season 7 has set a record for the amount of intimate 'journeys' taking place in the communal bedroom, despite the lack of privacy. The islanders have even developed code words to discuss these moments without breaking the show's rules or making others uncomfortable.





Amaya, a cast member from a previous season, revealed the origin of these code words during an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in July 2025. She joked, 'We did have a code word 'journey' and it kind of traumatizes me now. When somebody outside is like, 'Oh, a journey?

' I'm like, 'How dare you! ' I am clutching my pearls. ' She confirmed that people were having 'journeys' and that the lack of privacy made it awkward at night. 'I'm like, 'Can I sleep?

' We already don't get enough sleep around here and then you hear... The earplugs were not plugging? Those were low quality earplugs because we were still able to hear things. Especially if there's a couple right next to you.

' The term 'folded' also surfaced last season, with islander Chris Seeley quietly revealing to Bryan that he had 'folded' the night prior with Huda Mustafa, adding, 'I wasn't going to tell anybody. I couldn't do it any more. I really tried. I just didn't want to tell the other boys.

'



Despite the lack of privacy, some islanders cherish these intimate moments. Amaya, reflecting on her time in the villa, gushed about a night with Bryan in The Hideaway: 'It was steamy, all right. We were hot and we were sweating. It really was a great feeling to just have that private and intimate moment...

We actually do want to talk to each other and we love being next to each other. The next morning, we were just sitting and we were just quiet. It was beautiful and silent. I really did feel like I found my best friend where I could yap away or have a quieter moment.

' When asked if Bryan truly 'ate that kitty in The Hideaway,' Amaya coyly replied, 'Well he definitely took that advice. We had a great night.

' The code words and secret encounters have become a hallmark of Love Island USA, adding a layer of intrigue to the already dramatic dating show. As the series continues to evolve, fans are eager to see what new terms and antics the islanders will come up with next. And with Season 8 on the horizon, viewers can already start predicting who will win and rank the islanders in an interactive game that promises exclusive content and prizes





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