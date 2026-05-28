‘Love Island USA’ Asks Fans to “Keep It Kind” on Social Media Ahead of Season 8 Premiere

The new season of the Ariana Madix-hosted reality dating show premieres June 2.

reality dating show took to its official Instagram on Wednesday, asking viewers to “keep it kind, keep it positive” on social media throughout the upcoming season.

“The Villa runs on good vibes, and so does this community,” the statement read. “We love seeing your reactions, opinions, and debates, but everyone deserves to feel safe and respected. This is a space for fun, not negativity — so keep it kind, keep it positive, and remember: this is LOVE Island! ”becoming a cultural phenomenon over the last two years, it has also ignited much more online commentary surrounding the cast and production each season.

Last year, Peacock also had to release a “friendly reminder” for fans during season seven as negative discourse directed at the Islanders ramped up online.

“We appreciate the fans, the passion for the series, and the amazing group of Islanders who are sharing their summer with us,” the read at the time. “Please just remember they’re real people — so let’s be kind and spread the love! ”, with season seven accounting for 18.4 billion minutes of watch time over its six-week run.

At the end of the season, ‘The White Lotus’ Takes Cannes: See the First Photos of Laura Dern, Chris Messina on Set for Season 4The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island 2026: The Islanders Set to Grace Our ScreensThe hit dating show returns on Monday June 1 with a fresh batch of hopeful singles looking to find their type on paper. Maya Jama, who just finished filming The Celebrity Traitors, will return to host series 13, and she has promised viewers there will be even more twists this year.

Read more »

Love Island 2026: ITV Confirms New Islander LineupITV has confirmed the islanders set to grace our screens for Love Island 2026. The hit dating show returns on Monday June 1 with a fresh batch of hopeful singles looking to find their type on paper. Among the new batch of sexy singletons is Lorenzo Alessi, a 28-year-old business owner from Hertfordshire. He will join 21-year-old Robyn from Liverpool, who is a Quantity Surveyor and DJ. Also heading in is Mica, 21, who is a student from Barbados, who currently lives in London.

Read more »

Love Island USA Season 8 Preview: Cast, Host, and Gameplay DetailsGet a sneak peek at the upcoming season of Love Island USA, including the host, cast, gameplay details, and the quest for a $100,000 cash prize... and the twist that can change it all.

Read more »

Love Island Praised for Including 'Hard of Hearing' ContestantLove Island has been praised by fans for including a 'hard of hearing' contestant, following in the footsteps of former show star Tasha Ghouri. The latest lineup of ITV2 dating show stars was revealed this week as the series gears up to welcome a new bunch of singletons to the villa.

Read more »