‘Love Island UK’ Season 13 Cast Photos: All The Islanders & Bombshells From The Summer 2026 Series

Mallorca is ready to be the setting of Love Island UK Season 13 as the villa opens up again to welcome a new group of Islanders.

‘Survivor 50’s Jeff Probst Makes Critical Mistake During Live Finale & Reveals Loser Of Fire-Making Before Challenge Played OutMaya Jama is back as host of the ITV2 reality series set to premiere on Monday, June 1 at 9 p.m. and streaming on ITVX.

In the U.S., the dating series will stream on Hulu. The villa will see 12 Islanders enter the villa from different walks of life, looking for love, with bombshells invited to shake things up.

‘Next Gen NYC’ Season 2 Cast Photos, Trailer & Premiere Date Set At Bravo Ahead of returning to the villa in Mallorca, host Maya Jama shared her idea about what makes a great Islander. “Self-awareness. The ones who really resonate are the people who understand who they are or at least aren’t afraid to find out in front of everyone,” Jama said.

“Confidence helps, but authenticity is what carries someone through. ” On advice Jama would give Islanders, she said, “Stay open, stay curious, and don’t be afraid to be true to yourself – it usually leads somewhere more interesting than playing it perfectly. ”‘Dutton Ranch’ Lassoes Biggest Original Series Launch In Paramount+ History Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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