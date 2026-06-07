'Love Island UK' Addresses George Knight Quitting Show For 'Private Reasons' As Islanders React: 'We Love You'

George Knight left Love Island UK after only a few days in the villa, and the show is addressing his exit.

Caeli Santaolalla Voted Out Of ‘La Casa De Los Famosos’ As More Evictions Planned Leading Up To The Season 6 Finale ‘Love Island UK’ Bombshell George Knight Breaks Silence After Abrupt Villa Exit: “Family Comes First, Always”After arriving as a bombshell on the first day, George decided to leave for “private reasons,” as Lorenzo relayed during Sunday night’s episode.

‘Love Island UK’ Season 13: All The Couples Formed On Day 1 & The Shocking Twist Rocking The Villa “George has left the Villa for private reasons and won’t be coming back,” Lorenzo told his fellow Islanders. “Family comes first, always,” Knight wrote on Instagram. “Leaving the @loveisland Villa was a decision made in order to be with my family. Out of respect for them, I’d prefer not to go into any further detail.

” He continued, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with kind messages and support! It genuinely means a lot. ”‘Love Island USA’ Season 8 Cast Photos: Meet All The Islanders & Bombshells From Peacock Dating Series Knight, a 28-year-old professional footballer from Winchester, said he was not entering the show for drama, but knew that it came with the process. Although the athlete wasn’t in the villa for long, he had quite the story arc.

On Day 1, George arrived at the villa with Yasmin and was greeted by host Maya Jama. They were both informed that they were part of a twist, and after 24 hours of getting to know the Islanders, they would have to dump two of them. In the end, that was also a twist as the Islanders would not be dumped and would have the opportunity to stay in the villa. In a recoupling, George and Mica were paired up.

They would have a rift after Mica found out he had kissed Robyn after she asked her to. This situation brought a lot of tension to the villa. A day before George quit the series, Robyn had issues with his possible mischaracterization of what happened. George assured Robyn he wanted to kiss her, making it clear.

In a chat with Mica, George apologized for not being sensitive to her feelings following the recoupling. Mica told George she would step back from getting to know him and said she saw a stronger connection between him and Robyn. Shortly after this interaction, Lorenzo came out to tell the Islanders that George would be leaving the villa.

The Islanders gave George a round of applause, with Robyn saying in a confessional, “I can’t believe it, I actually can’t believe it. He was the only person I was actually kind of interested in. ” Season 13 airs nightly on ITV2 and streams on ITVX at 9 p.m. BST, while in the U.S., it streams nightly onParamount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored.

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