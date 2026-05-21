Love Island to Launch New Spin-Off Show after The Morning After Podcast Cancellation

The companion podcast, hosted by Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack, was to be replaced by 'The Debrief' with vodcast format. This new show will also be accompanied by the original spin-off show, 'Aftersun', hosted by Maya Jama.

Love Island is reportedly set to 'launch a new spin-off show ' after The Morning After podcast was said to be scrapped. The companion podcast originally debuted in 2018, and was most recently hosted by former islanders Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack .

Last month, Amy and Indiyah announced they will no longer be presenting the podcast or appearing on the spin-off show, Aftersun. The duo took to Instagram to announce their exit from Love Island: The Morning After, which will be taken over by new presenters when the new series of Love Island starts this summer.

However, new reports suggest The Morning After is to be replaced by a video podcast - or 'vodcast' - known as The Debrief





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Reality TV Love Island Spin-Off Show The Morning After The Debrief Amy Hart Indiyah Polack

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