Love Island Stars Samie Elishi and Millie Court Turn Heads in Racy Bikinis at Miami Fashion Show Amid Samie's Relationship Drama with Tyrique Hyde

Samie Elishi and Millie Court modelled skimpy bikinis at the White Fox swimwear event in Miami, showcasing their figures. The appearance follows Samie's viral confrontation with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde after he admitted covering another woman's nipple at a party, sparking fan debate.

Love Island stars Samie Elishi and Millie Court made a striking appearance at the White Fox swimwear showcase in Miami, modelling revealing bikinis that highlighted their toned physiques.

The event, part of a broader fashion presentation, featured the two reality TV alumni among other influencers and celebrities. Samie, 26, wore a vibrant green two-piece with a strapless top and keyhole detail, paired with a sparkly wrap cover-up that she later removed to reveal thong-style bottoms. She accessorised with gold jewellery and strappy heels, exuding confidence as she walked the runway.

Millie, 29, opted for a sleek black bikini, styling it with sheer flared pants and sandals, her blonde hair in loose waves and makeup glamorous. Both women drew attention for their bold fashion choices and beach-ready looks. The showcase coincided with recent personal drama for Samie, involving her boyfriend Tyrique Hyde. In an Instagram livestream, Tyrique confessed that at a beach party in Marbella, Spain, he had covered another woman's exposed nipple when her top slipped.

He explained the incident occurred while he was talking to a woman who was with his brother, Merks. Samie reacted with visible confusion and ultimately walked away after the confession, a moment captured on video and widely shared online. Fans debated the incident, with some questioning Tyrique's actions and others seeing it as a harmless gesture. The clip, captioned "Samie Elishi puts Tyrique Hyde in the Dog House after what happened," sparked discussions about boundaries and trust in relationships.

The broader event also featured appearances by other Love Island alumni, including Sophie Piper, who showcased her own bikini body, as well as influencers like Talia Storm and DJ Chantel Jeffries. The White Fox show underscored the intersection of reality TV fame and fashion influencer culture, with many participants leveraging their public profiles to participate in high-profile events. The Miami setting provided a glamorous backdrop, emphasising swimwear trends and summer styles.

Despite the lighthearted fashion display, the underlying narrative for Samie and Tyrique highlighted how personal moments can quickly become public fodder in the age of social media, where private conversations are often livestreamed and scrutinised by fans and commentators alike





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Love Island Samie Elishi Millie Court White Fox Miami Fashion Bikini Tyrique Hyde Relationship Drama Reality TV Swimwear Showcase

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