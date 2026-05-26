Love Island Stars Molly Smith and Tom Clare Celebrate Wild Pre-Wedding Festivities

Molly Smith enjoys a glamorous hen do in Ibiza while Tom Clare embarks on a chaotic stag do in Las Vegas, featuring bridal gowns and custom swimwear.

Molly Smith recently showcased her stunning style during a sun-drenched getaway to Ibiza for her hen celebrations. As she prepares to marry Tom Clare this summer, the former reality star looked absolutely radiant in a sophisticated yet daring white bridal mini dress.

The outfit featured a plunging neckline that highlighted her figure, paired with a delicately crafted thigh-skimming lace skirt, a classic veil, and elegant strappy white heels. Adding to the thematic charm of the event, Molly's close friends all coordinated their looks by wearing vibrant yellow attire. This fashion choice was a deliberate and playful homage to the iconic character played by Kate Hudson in the beloved romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Molly shared the joyous occasion with her followers on Instagram, using a witty caption that referenced the movie title by stating how to lose my last name in 3 days. Tom responded with enthusiasm, expressing his eagerness for her to become Mrs Clare. The celebration in Ibiza was a perfect blend of glamour and friendship, marking a significant milestone before the couple officially ties the knot.

While Molly was soaking up the Mediterranean sun, Tom Clare was experiencing a far more chaotic set of festivities during his stag do in Las Vegas. The groom-to-be, who is 26 years old, found himself at the center of several hilarious pranks orchestrated by his best man, Casey O'Gorman. In one of the more daring moments of the trip, the entire stag party was equipped with skimpy pink speedos that featured Molly's face printed all over them.

Tom and his friends, including fellow Love Islander Mitch Taylor and Too Hot To Handle star Seb Melrose, embraced the absurdity by modeling the swimwear in various poolside photos. The hilarity did not stop there; before even leaving the United Kingdom, Tom was coerced into wearing a full wedding dress and veil for his journey from Manchester airport. Molly was present to wave him off, unable to contain her laughter as she captured the embarrassed groom-to-be in his bridal attire.

Tom shared the experience on social media, describing the situation as absolute carnage and jokingly referring to the dress as his outfit of the day. His friends joined in the teasing, with Casey calling him a beautiful little princess and Seb commenting on the prettiness of the airport ensemble. The journey toward marriage for Molly and Tom began two years ago when they first met on the set of Love Island All Stars.

Since then, their relationship has been a favorite among fans who enjoy their playful and affectionate dynamic. This sense of humor was on full display in a recent TikTok video the couple filmed together before Tom departed for his trip. In the clip, they lip-synced to a famous scene between Jim and Dwight from the American version of The Office.

Molly took on the role of the concerned partner, miming a request for Tom to be on his best behavior, while Tom responded with a sheepish shrug, claiming he had promised other people he would be on his worst behavior. This lighthearted interaction perfectly encapsulates the spirit of their relationship as they approach their summer wedding. The contrast between Molly's high-fashion Ibiza celebration and Tom's prank-filled Las Vegas adventure highlights the balanced nature of their partnership.

As they count down the days to their nuptials, the couple continues to share their journey with their devoted followers, blending luxury, comedy, and genuine romance into a celebration that is uniquely their own





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