Love Island Star Sharon Gaffka Calls For 'Specialist Safeguarding Professionals' Over Married At First Sight UK Allegations

Sharon Gaffka has written in The Guardian urging for 'specialist safeguarding professionals' to be introduced on the show after three women alleged sexual assault on the show, with her comments coming as the new series of the show was axed by Channel 4 bosses.

Love Island star Sharon Gaffka has called for Married At First Sight UK bosses to introduce specialist safeguarding professionals following claims of sexual assault on the Channel 4 show.

The reality series was hit with rape allegations in a BBC Panorama documentary last week after three women made allegations of rape and sexual misconduct against their partners on the show. Shona Manderson, a former contestant, said she got an abortion after her on-screen husband, Brad Skelly, took things too far during sex and a boundary was crossed when he ejaculated inside her without permission





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Married At First Sight UK Love Island Sharon Gaffka Channel 4 Independent Safeguarding Professionals Reforms Abuse Allegations Reality TV

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