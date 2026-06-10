Love Island Star Robyn Is Officially Dumped From the Villa

Love Island star Robyn is the first islander to be officially dumped from the villa. The hit ITV show returned once again on Wednesday night with more drama, as not one but two bombshells entered the villa after Angelista, Ellie, and Robyn were left single during the recoupling.

Love Island star Robyn is the first islander to be officially dumped from the villa. The hit ITV show returned once again on Wednesday night with more drama, as not one but two bombshells entered the villa after Angelista, Ellie, and Robyn were left single during the recoupling.

New arrivals Simba and Tommy headed over to the fire pit and received a text to choose which girl they wished to couple up with. Simba picked Angelista while Tommy chose Ellie, leaving Robyn ultimately single and dumped from the villa.

'You are now single and therefore dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes,' she said. Shockwaves rippled through the Villa as the group gathered around her for a tearful farewell embrace. Love Island star Robyn has been dumped from the villa.

The hit ITV show returned once again on Wednesday night with more drama as not one but two bombshells entered the villa after Angelista, Ellie, and Robyn were left single during the recoupling. New arrivals Simba and Tommy headed over to the fire pit and received a text to choose which girl they wished to couple up with. Simba picked Angelista while Tommy chose Ellie, leaving Robyn ultimately single and dumped from the villa.

'You are now single and therefore dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes,' she said. Shockwaves rippled through the Villa as the group gathered around her for a tearful farewell embrace. With their search for love reaching an abrupt conclusion and a flight home beckoning, how will they reflect on their exit, and what void will their departure leave among the remaining couples?

It comes after fans accused Sam of becoming the villa's 'biggest player' as he kissed TWO girls in the most confusing episode yet on Tuesday. Sam hadn't had the best luck in the villa so far, but his luck changed when new bombshell Namibia and Victoria entered on the Monday. And he wasted no time exploring his options as he attempted to gauge where he stands with both girls.

Pulling Namibia for a chat, he asked: 'Would you say I'm your favourite in here?

' Namibia teased: 'Yeah, you're up there. ' Picking up on the flirty vibes and getting straight to the point, Sam admitted: 'I think I fancy you the most… If there was a recoupling now I'd pick you.

' However, the mission continued as Victoria later asked Sam if he is planning any bold moves. Seizing the opportunity, he invited Victoria for a private tour of the Villa, with the pair finding their way to the Terrace. The Islanders shared a series of cheeky exchanges and intense eye contact. As they reflected on their time in the Villa, Sam confessed that the arrival of the two Bombshells was a welcome surprise.

'Who made you happier? ' Victoria asked playfully. 'When you like something you've got to go for it… and I like you,' Sam continued as the temperature on the Terrace raised. After a steamy kiss, Sam revealed to Namibia in the kitchen what had happened on the terrace.

'So we did have a little kiss up there,' he admitted. She replied: 'That's fine, you know?

' He said: 'I was thinking when I was up there, gone. I wish you were there with me.

' Namibia snapped back: 'Well, you went with her instead. ' Sam joked: 'I've only given them a tour. I was only trying to be friendly.

' The following afternoon, Sam invited Namibia to the Hideaway away from prying eyes. While tucked away, he admitted, 'I still fancy you the most in here, I think you're beautiful.

' 'Oh my god, I cannot believe this,' Victoria said as she noticed where the pair are hiding. Namibia and Sam enjoy a private kiss together, but Sam failed to tell Victoria. Following his second kiss, fans took to X to share their confusion over his antics. He wasted no time exploring his options as he attempted to gauge where he stands with both girls.

Following his second kiss, fans took to X to share their confusion over his antics. Later in the episode the contestants received a text to gather around the fire pit for a recoupling. As the latest bombshells, Victoria and Namibia got to pick first. Namibia chose Sam, while Victoria picked Ope.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday night on ITV2 and ITVX





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Robyn Dumped Villa Recoupling Sam Namibia Victoria Fire Pit Terrace Hideaway Recoupling Bombshells Confusing Episode Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He Stands Fancy Kiss Private Tour Cheeky Exchanges Intense Eye Contact Reflect On Their Exit Departure Remaining Couples Bombshells Recoupling Picking First Picking Second Private Kiss Exploring Options Gauge Where He

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