Jack Fincham has been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving near Dartford. The Love Island star was previously banned from driving in 2024.

Jack Fincham, the 34-year-old television personality known for his appearances on Love Island, was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving on November 3 near Dartford in Kent. The incident occurred shortly before 11am when Fincham was pulled over by police in close proximity to the Bluewater Shopping Centre. This event marks the second time in two months that Fincham has encountered serious legal trouble regarding his driving conduct.

Arrest Details and Police Statement

Kent Police confirmed that the Love Island star was taken to Medway Police Station following the stop. A spokesperson for the force stated that a 34-year-old man from Swanley was arrested on suspicion of driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, and drug-driving in Bean Lane, Dartford, at approximately 10:46am on November 3, 2026. The officer emphasized that Fincham has been released on bail while further enquiries continue into the matter.

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Recent History of Legal Troubles

This latest arrest follows a series of legal incidents involving Fincham over the past year. In September of the previous year, he was questioned by police after allegedly mounting a brick wall and damaging two trees while driving his Audi TT. Prior to that, in 2024, Fincham was banned from driving and received an 18-month suspended sentence for driving under the influence of cocaine, speeding, and using false number plates. His suspended sentence was extended by three months in March 2025 due to dangerous dog offences involving his Cane Corso.

Contradictions with Public Sobriety Claims

Friends and sources close to Fincham indicate that this incident represents a significant setback in his personal journey. A friend confirmed the arrest and admitted that Fincham had relapsed, stating that the star had 'fallen off the wagon.' Another source told The Sun that Fincham is 'kicking himself' and acknowledges he has been 'beyond stupid' and 'lying to everyone.' The source noted that while Fincham had been posting on Instagram about focusing on sobriety, he was not being truthful about his current status.

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Impact on Personal Life and Boxing Ambitions

The relapse has disrupted Fincham's professional plans, specifically regarding his participation in a celebrity boxing bout scheduled for December 12. Just last week, Fincham announced via Instagram that he was withdrawing from the fight to prioritize his sobriety and deal with personal issues. He had stated he was in shape and not far off 79kg but felt stepping into the ring was not the right decision given his personal life. The source indicated that Fincham had a new love interest and wanted to move forward, but this arrest has 'messed everything up again.'

Background of Rehabilitation and Treatment

Fincham has previously sought treatment for substance abuse, including a stint at Rainford Hall rehabilitation centre in Merseyside in February, where he stayed for two months. He previously received £32,000 worth of treatment at a rehab centre in Merseyside after being in court in April for failing to attend community service while in rehab. During an interview on Good Morning Britain, Fincham discussed his detoxification from benzodiazepines and pregabalin, describing the physical detox as clinically managed but noting the emotional difficulty of suppressing feelings. He stated that he learned he was 'enough' and could pursue his goals, but this latest incident suggests a return to old habits.