Love Island alumna Gabby Allen and former TOWIE star Dan Osborne are pictured kissing at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland, reigniting past rumors surrounding their friendship and his marriage.

Love Island star Gabby Allen and Dan Osborne kissed at Winter Wonderland on Wednesday, according to reports. The incident occurred at the Hyde Park Christmas attraction, where the pair were observed sharing a romantic moment during a ghost train ride. This public display of affection comes eight years after their close friendship faced intense scrutiny amid Dan Osborne's marriage to EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa. At that time, Gabby Allen, now 34, was forced to publicly deny claims that she had an affair with the former The Only Way Is Essex star.

The Incident And Location Details

Dan Osborne, who shares daughters Ella, aged 11, and Mia, aged eight, with his ex-wife, is said to have locked lips with Gabby Allen during the dark ride. An onlooker told The Sun that they were surprised by the couple's behavior given the confined nature of the attraction. The witness noted, 'I knew who they were because I'm up on celebrity news so I was surprised when Dan and Gabby went on the ride together because it's just two of you alone in the dark.' The observer added, 'I was gobsmacked when they kissed because I knew the lore. They probably thought no one could see in the dark.'

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Historical Context Of The Rumors

The pair both attended the event alongside James Argent, who shares the same management. Their relationship has a history of public controversy. In 2018, Dan was linked to Gabby after they were spotted getting close on a yacht in Marbella. The Sun previously claimed that Dan sent flirty messages to Gabby, months after the pair vehemently denied claims that they had an illicit tryst. Gabby had also denied claims of a fling with Dan after her ex-boyfriend Myles Stephenson alleged it during the filming of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

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Impact On Jacqueline Jossa And The Marriage

EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa split from Dan in March following a nine-year marriage, which was plagued with accusations of infidelity levelled at Dan. The couple's relationship had been strained by various rumors. In 2018, it was reported that Myles had told Jacqueline about Gabby and Dan's alleged affair after she grilled him for information in the jungle. Jacqueline was allegedly hysterical following Myles' admission and refused to carry on with the ITV show without speaking to Dan. The pair were reportedly allowed to leave voicemails about the situation.

Public Apologies And Future Steps

Gabby Allen addressed the controversy at the time, stating, 'To say something like that to Jacqueline was just cruel. I completely understand that Jacqueline was really p***** off by the rumours about me and Dan, and I'm so sorry that I had any part in damaging their marriage. It's devastating. But, hand on heart, Dan and I were never more than friends.' The Daily Mail contacted Dan and Gabby Allen's representatives for comment regarding the recent sighting. Dan has previously admitted to being unfaithful and referenced his misgivings in a post, though he strongly denied engaging in a threesome with Celebrity Big Brother co-stars Natalie Nunn and Chloe Ayling last year.