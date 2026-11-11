Love Island star Anna Vakili confirms split from boyfriend after four-year on‑and‑off relationship

On 7 September 2025, Anna Vakili revealed she has broken up again with her boyfriend, citing a four‑year turbulent romance. The ITV2 star shared the news on her podcast and explained how the split followed a miscarriage that occurred earlier this year.

On 7 September 2025, Love Island alum Anna Vakili confirmed her second breakup with boyfriend Cowslick, marking the conclusion of a four‑year on‑and‑off romance that began after her 2019 appearance on ITV2's dating series. The 36‑year‑old revealed the split during an episode of her podcast Sisters in the City, where she described the end of the relationship as a "weird" but painless event.

How the split unfolded on the podcast

During the podcast, Anna announced, "I'm here to break it to you that me and Cowslick have broken up and…" She and her sister Mandi laughed openly at the news, a reaction that Mandi explained stemmed from the relief of finally ending a long‑standing, unpredictable partnership. Anna's description of the break‑up included a statement that seven weeks had passed since the split and she had not shed a single tear.

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She detailed the timeline of the relationship, noting that the pair had previously separated in March 2025 but reconciled in July. That same year, the couple survived a devastating miscarriage that deepened emotional strain. Anna's recount of the miscarriage involved waking on a trip to the Cotswolds in early morning hours, discovering heavy bleeding, and ultimately confirming the loss after consulting online medical resources.

Stakeholder positions: Anna, her sister, and the wider fan community

Anna's sister, Mandi Vakili, defended their decision to keep the identity of the boyfriend private, referring to him only as Cowslick. Mandi expressed frustration at the media's speculative coverage, stating she had "been waiting for this day" and that the public's constant inquiries made the situation difficult. Anna, meanwhile, reflected that the breakup was not emotionally devastating for her, citing her lack of tears during the week following the split.

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Fans of Love Island speculated about the reasons behind the breakup, with some suggesting that Anna's earlier miscarriage and the stress of a high‑profile relationship might have contributed. Anna's calm demeanor on the podcast indicated that she views the separation as a negative but ultimately constructive step toward healing.

Real‑world impact and future plans

The split will likely affect Anna's public persona, potentially shifting her focus from relationship drama to personal growth and future career opportunities. Anna has previously hinted at continuing her presence on screen through new projects, but she has not publicly announced any specific roles or media engagements following the breakup.

Regarding the miscarriage, Anna encouraged listeners to seek support, directing them to miscarriageassociation.org.uk and providing a phone number for assistance. The move signals her willingness to use her platform to support mental health and pregnancy loss resources for others experiencing similar grief.

Anna's disclosure came at a time when her public image is shaped by both the highs of gaining notoriety on Love Island and the lows of personal loss. The community's reaction includes calls for more openness about mental health and the stresses of celebrity relationships, illustrating a broader conversation about vulnerability in the entertainment industry.

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As of the last update in September 2025, Anna Vakili remains a prominent figure in the reality‑TV sphere, and her forthcoming projects have not yet been announced. However, her candid approach to personal challenges may influence her future content and potential collaborations with organizations focused on health and wellbeing.