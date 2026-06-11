Love Island: Simba's Kiss with Angelista Sparks Explosive Clash with Ope and Robyn's Dumping

New arrival Simba causes immediate upheaval in the Love Island villa by coupling with Angelista, ex-partner of Ope, leading to a fiery confrontation. The drama includes accusations of disrespect, claims of ego, and the first dumping of the series as Robyn leaves the villa.

The latest episodes of Love Island have been dominated by explosive drama following the arrival of new contestant Simba . His immediate connection with Angelista , Ope 's former flame, has ignited fierce confrontations and emotional turmoil within the villa.

The conflict escalated after Simba and Angelista shared a kiss on the terrace, a move that deeply upset Ope despite his own previous rejections of Angelista. Ope confronted Angelista, accusing her of not considering his feelings and labeling her actions disrespectful.

This led to a heated argument between Ope and Simba, where Ope insisted on a 'respect thing' between him and Angelista, while Simba defended their compatibility and accused Ope of wanting to 'have your cake and eat it' after having pursued two women. The drama unfolded against the backdrop of a recoupling ceremony that saw Robyn become the first islander to be dumped from the villa after both new boys, Simba and Tommy, chose other partners.

The episode concluded with a tearful farewell for Robyn, who urged her fellow islanders not to be upset. These scenes, set to air on Thursday evening, highlight the volatile mix of new arrivals and existing relationships that defines the show's ongoing narrative





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Love Island Simba Angelista Ope Drama Recoupling Robyn Dumped Explosive Scenes ITV2 Reality TV

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