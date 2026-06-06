‘Love Island’ Season 13 Episode 3 – streaming guide

The summer of love continues in 'Love Island,' and things are heating up. Find out how, when, and where to watch Episode 3.

The summer of love is fully underway on the beautiful island of Mallorca, where 12 new contestants enter the"Love Island" villa in the hopes of finding true love.yesterday, June 5, and sees new bombshells Yasmin and George get to work getting to know each of the islanders.

They also play a game in the evening that causes some friction when Lorenzo chooses to suck Yasmin's toe instead of his partner, Jasmine's. The preview for Episode 3 teases the results of the secret mission Yasmin and George have been on, but will it all end simply?

"Love Island" Season 13 Episode 3 will be released on June 6, 2026. 'Love Island' Season 13 Episode 3 – How to Watch "Love Island" Season 13 Episode 3 will be available to stream on Hulu from 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET on June 6, 2026. What Time Does 'Love Island' Season 13 Episode 3 Come Out? New episodes of"Love Island" UK Season 13 will air every day, except Tuesdays.

Episode 3 of"Love Island" runs for approximately 60 minutes. Yasmin and George continue getting to know each of the islanders. George finds himself drawn back to Robyn and also taking an interest in Mica.

Meanwhile, Yasmin flirts with Aidan, leaving Ellie feeling frustrated by Aidan, considering he doesn't make an effort to speak with her and tell her what's going on. Yasmin also continues to explore things with Ope. The night concludes with the islanders gathered around the fire pit for the results of George and Yasmin's secret mission, but perhaps it's not all as clear-cut as it seems.





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