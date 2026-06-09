Love Island's Sam Accused of Being Villa's Biggest Player After Kissing Two Girls in Chaotic Episode

Sam kisses both Namibia and Victoria, leading to fan backlash and confusion. The recoupling sees Namibia choose Sam, but his actions have sparked debate among viewers.

Love Island fans have accused Sam of becoming the villa's biggest player after he kissed two girls in the most confusing episode yet. The hit ITV show returned on Tuesday night with the most drama the series has seen so far.

Sam hadn't had the best luck in the villa initially, but his fortune changed when new bombshells Namibia and Victoria entered on Monday. He wasted no time exploring his options, attempting to gauge where he stands with both girls. Pulling Namibia for a chat, he asked if she considered him her favourite. Namibia teased that he was up there.

Picking up on the flirty vibes, Sam admitted he fancied her the most and would pick her in a recoupling. However, the mission continued as Victoria later asked Sam if he was planning any bold moves. Seizing the opportunity, he invited Victoria for a private tour of the villa, leading to the terrace. They shared cheeky exchanges and intense eye contact.

Sam confessed that the arrival of the two bombshells was a welcome surprise. When Victoria asked who made him happier, Sam said that when you like something you have to go for it, and he liked her. After a steamy kiss, Sam revealed to Namibia in the kitchen what had happened. He admitted they had a little kiss up there.

Namibia replied nonchalantly that it was fine. Sam said he wished she had been there instead. Namibia snapped back that he went with her. Sam joked he was just being friendly.

The following afternoon, Sam invited Namibia to the Hideaway away from prying eyes. While tucked away, he admitted he still fancied her the most and thought she was beautiful. Victoria noticed where they were hiding and expressed disbelief. Namibia and Sam enjoyed a private kiss together, but Sam failed to tell Victoria.

Following his second kiss, fans took to X to share their confusion over his antics. They wrote comments such as why Sam took Victoria to the terrace if he wanted Namibia, that he really changed his stripes, that the episode was a mess, and that Sam had turned into the villa's biggest player. Later in the episode, the contestants received a text to gather around the fire pit for a recoupling.

As the latest bombshells, Victoria and Namibia got to pick first. Namibia chose Sam, while Victoria picked Ope. Love Island continues at 9pm on Wednesday night on ITV2 and ITVX. The drama shows no signs of stopping as Sam's actions have left both girls and viewers questioning his intentions.

The episode highlighted the intense dynamics of the villa, with new arrivals shaking up existing connections. Sam's initial lack of luck seems to have transformed into a whirlwind of romantic possibilities, but his indecisiveness may lead to further complications. Fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode to see how the relationships evolve and whether Sam can navigate the choppy waters of love triangles.

The show continues to deliver the high emotional stakes and unexpected twists that have made it a cultural phenomenon. As the islanders settle into their new pairings, the question remains: will Sam stick with Namibia or will his eyes wander again





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Love Island Reality TV Romance Drama Fan Reactions Recoupling

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Island USA Returns for New Season with New Contestants and New DramaLove Island USA has returned for its new season with a new group of contestants vying for a $100,000 prize. The show's format remains the same, with contestants coupling up to stay in the luxury villa and earning a shot at the prize. However, the show's host, Ariana Madix, has had to issue a message to viewers reminding them to be kind and respectful in their reactions to the show. The show's producers have also taken steps to ensure the contestants' safety and well-being, including reminding viewers not to contact the contestants' families or doxx them.

Read more »

Love Island USA: Islanders Share Surprising Sex Facts and Apologize for Past MistakesLove Island USA contestants reveal personal stories, including a 26-year-old's encounter with a 52-year-old partner, while another contestant apologizes for past use of a racial slur. Viewers can predict Season 8 winners and rank Islanders weekly.

Read more »

Sean Reifel Eliminated in Love Island USA Season 8's First RecouplingThe first elimination of Love Island USA Season 8 saw contestant Sean Reifel, a former police officer, leave the villa after failing to secure a partner following the arrival of new bombshells.

Read more »

Maya Jama's Stylish Return to Love Island Aftersun Amidst Public Breakup Discourse with Rúben DiasMaya Jama presents the first Love Island Aftersun episode in a sheer lace dress while publicly addressing her split from footballer Rúben Dias for the first time, emphasizing her all-or-nothing approach to love and denying claims of infidelity.

Read more »