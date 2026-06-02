Love Island's New Series Kicks Off with Islanders Choosing Their Own Partners

The new series of Love Island kicked off on ITV2 on Monday night, with the new batch of singletons getting to pick who to couple up with themselves right off the bat instead of a public vote deciding. The new series kicked off at night for the very first time, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders headed into the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars.

Love Island returned to our screens on ITV2 on Monday night, with the new batch of singletons getting to pick who to couple up with themselves right off the bat instead of a public vote deciding.

The new series kicked off at night for the very first time, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders headed into the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars. Viewers watched Aidan, Mica, Lorenzo, Samraj, Robyn, Lola, Angelista, Ope, Jasmine, Sean, Ellie and Sam start getting to know each other.

They then played an Ice Breaker round to get to know each other where they were asked who they fancied the most, who were their types and if they had seen any red flag behaviour yet. Soon Maya said the Islanders got to choose who to couple up with themselves rather than the public voting. If multiple people were interested in the same person - they had to work it out themselves.

As they made their minds up between themselves, Mica picked Samraj, Lorenzo picked Jasmine, Aidan picked Ellie, Angelista picked Ope, Sean picked Lola and Sam was left with Robyn. However at the end of the episode two brand new bombshells George and Yasmin turned up and were given a secret job by Maya who met them at the villa doors.

Love Island returned to our screens on ITV2 on Monday night - and this time they got to pick who to couple up with themselves right off the bat instead of a public vote deciding before two bombshells arrived to create chaos The new series kicked off at night for the very first time, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders headed into the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars. Soon Maya said the Islanders got to choose who to couple up with themselves rather than the public voting.

She told them that in just 24 hours one boy and one girl will be dumped from the villa and that the bombshells will decide who that is. Maya told them: 'You can dump anyone for any reason... What you're about to do will rock the villa. They won't see this coming.

And remember - this is our little secret.

' Viewers will have to wait for Tuesday night's episode to see who they pick to dump. Elsewhere Jasmine was quick to ruffle feathers just minutes after arriving at the villa, as she launched a brutal takedown of the boys who were meant to catch her eye. The fashion business owner, 27, is no stranger to high-profile romances, having previously dated Arsenal player Héctor Bellerín in 2021.

And she didn't shy away from sharing her thoughts on the boys who had entered the villa, leading some viewers to compare her to fellow villa siren Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. During the icebreaker, Jasmine spoke out on which boys she thought were red flags. She said: 'I'm not obsessed with you three not drinking on that first question.

'That no one here's your type, there's so many beautiful women here! ' Ope hit back: 'We just don't know yet! ' but Jasmine insisted: 'You don't need to know, look!

' Fans lauded Jasmine's comments, writing on X: 'Jasmine clocking the boys already omg I like her already; However at the end of the episode two brand new bombshells George and Yasmin turned up and were given a secret job by Maya who met them at the villa doors Viewers watched Aidan, Mica, Lorenzo, Samraj, Robyn, Lola, Angelista, Ope, Jasmine, Sean, Ellie and Sam start getting to know each other 'Oh Jasmine is giving me Amber + Ekin-Su vibes we have the leader of the group;' 'Jasmine is so real because what do you mean none of these beautiful women are your type? ' 'Obsessed with Jasmine having the whole gang gagged;' 'Jasmine clocking them!!

I just know I'm gonna love her;' Jasmine previously told how she enjoyed a 'healthy and lovely' romance with Bellerin. This year, the villa has also been given a multi-million-pound revamp, and is filled with designer goods and more beds than ever before, making room for more bombshells to shake things up. Islanders will be filmed for the next eight weeks and live in very close quarters, which is sure to cause tension among the new singletons.

The villa is located in the middle of nowhere, with single-track roads leading up to the front gate, which is guarded by security to keep trespassers out. Upon arrival, the islanders strode along a wooden walkway through a giant chrome heart to enter their new home, where they will have access to an array of designer clothes and their choice of double bed, which will be shared on the first night with their new partner.

Speaking to the Daily Mail from the Mallorca villa, producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans said: 'There are more beds, and with more beds comes more bombshells!

' And if contestants hit it off and are looking for some alone time away from their fellow islanders - but still very much on camera - to spice up their romance, they can head to the glamorous hideaway





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