Love Island's Liam Reardon Goes Public with New Girlfriend Lara Grace on Romantic Ibiza Getaway

Liam Reardon shares loved-up photos with new girlfriend Lara Grace on Instagram, while ex Millie Court shines at Miami Swim Week.

Love Island 's Liam Reardon unveiled his stunning new girlfriend Lara Grace on Instagram on Friday amid a romantic Ibiza getaway. The Welsh hunk, 26, who won the ITV dating show with ex Millie Court , 29, back in 2021, officially called time on their relationship last September after a brief breakup in 2022.

Liam shared a slew of sun-soaked snaps from the getaway, including a glimpse of his gorgeous girlfriend as she flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini. He lovingly branded the brunette beauty 'wifey' as they dined outdoors with stunning views of the ocean. The couple looked deeply in love as they posed together on the beach, sharing a kiss and cuddling in the warm Mediterranean sun.

Lara Grace, who has kept a relatively low profile since being linked to Liam, seemed to be enjoying every moment of their tropical escape. Her vibrant smile and confident poses suggested she was thrilled to be finally making her relationship public. Insider sources claimed that Liam was the one to pull the plug on the romance with Millie, sparking the Essex girl to drown her sorrows on a girly holiday with pals.

A source said: 'Liam and Millie tried to make it work but eventually it just wasn't meant to be. Nobody thought they were going to get back together after their initial split, so they've done well lasting this long - especially as their lives are based in Wales and Essex respectively. But Liam just wasn't feeling it towards the end and it was he who instigated the breakup.

Millie is gutted but is being a trouper and getting on with life, supported by her girls.

' Meanwhile, Millie Court shared a look at her experience at Miami Swim Week after walking for White Fox on Friday. The glamorous model posted behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and Sophie Piper getting ready, having their make-up and hair professionally done ahead of the show. Sophie, who was oiled up before the showcase, displayed her curvaceous frame in a brown triangle-style bikini with beaded detailing.

She wore her long brunette locks in loose waves, posing against her make-up chair in the dressing room where she was joined by her pal Millie. Millie looked equally stunning in a black lace-trim bikini and thong-style pants, styled with a matching sarong. After the show, Millie linked up with her ex-boyfriend Zac Woodworth, who she announced she had split from just weeks ago after meeting on Love Island: All Stars at the start of the year.

They were joined by their co-stars Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders, who jokingly said they were doing the 'Lord's work' by reuniting the former lovers. It is unclear whether the couple meant that Millie and Zac had reunited in a romantic sense or merely met up as friends.

However, Millie certainly showed her former boyfriend what he was missing in her recent upload of snaps from the fashion show. As Liam and Lara enjoyed their romantic Ibiza escape, Millie seemed to be focusing on her career and friendships, proving that both parties are moving on in their own ways. The contrasting narratives highlight the different paths these Love Island stars have taken since their respective time on the show.

Liam's new relationship appears to be serious, with the tag 'wifey' suggesting a strong commitment, while Millie is embracing her single life and professional opportunities. Fans have been quick to comment on the developments, with many expressing their support for Liam and Lara while others show empathy for Millie's recent breakup struggles. The drama and romance continue to swirl around former islanders, keeping audiences engaged with their every move





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