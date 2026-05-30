Love Island's Liam Reardon Goes Instagram Official with New Girlfriend Lara Grace in Ibiza

Love Island winner Liam Reardon introduces his new girlfriend Lara Grace during a romantic Ibiza holiday, while ex Millie Court walks at Miami Swim Week and reunites with her ex Zac Woodworth.

Love Island star Liam Reardon , 26, has introduced his new girlfriend , Lara Grace, to the world via a series of romantic Instagram photos taken during a sun-soaked getaway to Ibiza .

The Welsh bricklayer, who won the ITV dating show in 2021 alongside Millie Court, 29, has moved on after their final breakup last September. The couple had initially split in 2022 but reconciled briefly before ending things for good. In the photos, Liam and Lara are seen enjoying intimate moments on the beach, dining al fresco with stunning ocean views, and sharing a passionate kiss. Liam affectionately referred to Lara as "wifey" in the caption, signaling his serious intentions.

Lara, a brunette beauty, flaunted her incredible figure in a skimpy bikini, while Liam looked relaxed in casual summer attire. The posts come amid a flurry of activity from his ex, Millie Court, who was simultaneously walking the runway at Miami Swim Week for the brand White Fox. Millie shared behind-the-scenes glimpses of her preparation, including professional hair and makeup, and posed with fellow Love Island star Sophie Piper.

Sophie, who was oiled up for the show, wore a brown triangle bikini with beaded detailing, her hair in loose waves. Millie herself looked stunning in a black lace-trim bikini and thong-style pants, paired with a matching sarong. After the show, Millie reunited with her ex-boyfriend Zac Woodworth, whom she had met on Love Island: All Stars earlier this year and split from just weeks ago.

The two were seen together with co-stars Whitney Adebayo and Yamen Sanders, who joked that they were doing "the Lord's work" by reuniting the former lovers. It remains unclear whether Millie and Zac have rekindled their romance or simply met as friends.

However, Millie's recent sizzling snaps from the fashion show seemed to send a message to her ex about what he might be missing. Meanwhile, insiders have revealed that Liam was the one who initiated the breakup with Millie, despite their attempts to make the long-distance relationship work. A source close to the couple stated, "Liam and Millie tried to make it work but eventually it just wasn't meant to be.

Nobody thought they were going to get back together after their initial split, so they've done well lasting this long - especially as their lives are based in Wales and Essex respectively. But Liam just wasn't feeling it towards the end and it was he who instigated the breakup. Millie is gutted but is being a trouper and getting on with life, supported by her girls.

" The news has sparked interest among Love Island fans, who have followed Liam and Millie's journey from their initial romance on the show to their subsequent ups and downs. Liam's new relationship appears to be serious, as he has already introduced Lara to his followers and used affectionate terms like "wifey.

" This suggests that he is fully committed to moving forward. On the other hand, Millie is focusing on her modeling career and spending time with friends, including her Love Island co-stars. The situation highlights the challenges of maintaining relationships formed on reality TV, especially with geographical distances and public scrutiny. As both parties move on, fans are eager to see what the future holds for them.

Liam's Ibiza getaway with Lara marks a new chapter in his life, while Millie continues to thrive in the fashion world and in her social circle. The contrasting trajectories of the former couple serve as a reminder that life after reality TV can take many paths





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