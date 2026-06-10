Love Island: Robyn Dumped After New Bombshells Recouple, Sam's Dual Kisses Spark 'Biggest Player' Accusations

In the latest Love Island drama, Robyn becomes the first islander to be dumped after new arrivals Simba and Tommy recouple, leaving her single. Meanwhile, Sam faces fan backlash for kissing both Namibia and Victoria in one day, earning him the title of the villa's 'biggest player.' The episode also featured an emotional exit and a recoupling that reshaped the villa's dynamics.

Love Island returned with a dramatic episode on Wednesday night as two new bombshells, Simba and Tommy, entered the villa. Following their arrival, the three single islanders - Angelista, Ellie, and Robyn - faced an immediate recoupling at the fire pit.

The new arrivals each selected a partner, with Simba choosing Angelista and Tommy picking Ellie. This left Robyn without a match, resulting in her being officially dumped from the villa. The text message read: 'You are now single and therefore dumped from the Island. Please pack your bags and say your goodbyes.

' The other islanders gathered for an emotional farewell as Robyn departed. Meanwhile, Sam became the center of attention after his actions with the two female bombshells, Namibia and Victoria, who entered earlier. Sam, who had previously struggled to form a connection, engaged in separate private conversations and kisses with both Namibia and Victoria within the same day.

He first had a steamy kiss with Victoria on the terrace, then later privately confessed to Namibia that he still fancied her the most, leading to another kiss in the Hideaway. Fans expressed confusion and criticism on social media, labeling Sam as the villa's 'biggest player' and pointing out his inconsistent behavior. The episode concluded with a recoupling ceremony where Namibia, as a new bombshell, chose Sam, while Victoria selected Ope. The show continues on ITV2 and ITVX





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Love Island Robyn Dumped Sam Player Namibia Victoria Bombshells Recoupling ITV2 Drama Kiss Elimination

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