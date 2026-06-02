Love Island Returns with Format Twist and Two New Bombshells

The new series of Love Island kicked off with islanders choosing their own couples instead of a public vote, and ended with the arrival of two bombshells tasked with dumping one boy and one girl within 24 hours.

Love Island returned to ITV2 on Monday night with a dramatic premiere that saw the new batch of singletons take control of their own coupling fate.

For the first time ever, the show kicked off at night under the stars, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the islanders arrived at a welcome party. The contestants—Aidan, Mica, Lorenzo, Samraj, Robyn, Lola, Angelista, Ope, Jasmine, Sean, Ellie, and Sam—began getting to know each other with an icebreaker game that asked who they fancied most, who was their type, and whether they had spotted any red flag behavior.

The questions immediately sparked conversations and some awkward moments. Maya then revealed a major twist: instead of a public vote, the islanders would choose their own couples. If multiple people were interested in the same person, they had to negotiate among themselves. This led to intense discussions and quick decisions as the islanders weighed their options.

After deliberation, the couples were: Mica with Samraj, Lorenzo with Jasmine, Aidan with Ellie, Angelista with Ope, Sean with Lola, and Sam was left with Robyn. The pairing left some islanders satisfied while others seemed uncertain about their choices. But the night was far from over. As the episode drew to a close, two new bombshells—George and Yasmin—arrived at the villa doors.

Maya met them secretly and gave them a mission: within 24 hours, they must decide to dump one boy and one girl from the villa. They could pick anyone for any reason, and Maya warned that their decision would rock the villa. The bombshells were sworn to secrecy, leaving viewers to wait for Tuesday night’s episode to see who gets eliminated. This twist added an extra layer of suspense, as the existing islanders are unaware of the impending threat.

The villa itself has undergone a multi-million-pound revamp, filled with designer goods and more beds than ever before to accommodate more bombshells. Producers Amanda Stavri and Lewis Evans told the Daily Mail that with more beds come more bombshells, hinting at further twists ahead. The islanders will live in close quarters for the next eight weeks, which is sure to create tension.

Upon arrival, they walked through a giant chrome heart to enter their new home, where they have access to an array of designer clothes and must choose a double bed to share with their new partner on the first night. For those seeking alone time, a glamorous hideaway is available—still under the watchful eye of cameras. The location of the villa is remote, with single-track roads leading to a guarded front gate to keep trespassers out.

This setting ensures the islanders are completely immersed in the experience without external distractions. The revamped villa also features upgraded amenities and more space for group activities, which producers hope will encourage deeper connections and more dramatic confrontations. Elsewhere in the episode, Jasmine quickly made an impression by launching a brutal takedown of the boys. The 27-year-old fashion business owner, who previously dated Arsenal footballer Héctor Bellerín, did not hold back during the icebreaker.

She called out three of the boys for not drinking and for claiming that none of the women were their type. Ope defended the group, saying they just did not know yet, but Jasmine insisted that they did not need to know just by looking. Her comments drew comparisons to former islander Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, with fans praising her confidence on social media.

Viewers took to X, writing that Jasmine was giving off Amber and Ekin-Su vibes and that she had the whole group gagged with her directness. Many expressed excitement to see more of her in the villa. The new series promises plenty of drama, with the bombshells’ secret mission set to shake up the dynamics even further. Jasmine’s early assertiveness suggests she will be a key figure in the villa’s social dynamics, potentially forming alliances or rivalries.

As the days progress, the islanders will face challenges, recouplings, and the ever-present threat of being dumped. With the bombshells already holding the power to eliminate two people, the tension is palpable from the very first episode. Fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment to see how the story unfolds. During the icebreaker, the islanders were visibly nervous as they answered personal questions in front of everyone.

Samraj admitted he was attracted to multiple girls, which caught the attention of Mica. Lola and Sean seemed to hit it off immediately, exchanging shy smiles.

Meanwhile, the group dynamics became clear as some islanders formed early bonds. Maya kept the energy high with her infectious enthusiasm, and the party atmosphere helped break the ice. The revamped villa includes a state-of-the-art kitchen, a spacious living area, and an infinity pool overlooking the scenic Mallorcan countryside. Producers have also added more private nooks for intimate conversations.

The hideaway, a secluded suite with a double bed and outdoor terrace, is now available for couples who want to take their romance to the next level away from the group





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