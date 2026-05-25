Love Island 2026: Stunning Criminology Graduate Among New Contestants

Love Island bosses have signed up a stunning Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders said to be excited about her arrival in the villa. Lola Deal, 28, from Kent will be heading into the Mallorca villa when the hit dating show returns next week.

Love Island bosses have signed up a stunning Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders said to be excited about her arrival in the villa.

Lola Deal, 28, from Kent will be heading into the Mallorca villa when the hit dating show returns next week. And while the brunette beauty is certain to turn heads among this year's contestants, it is not just her looks that have caught producers' attention. Lola holds a first-class honours degree in Criminology and Forensic Science from the University of Portsmouth and also has experience in business management.

Her LinkedIn bio reads: With a recent Criminology and Forensic Science degree from the University of Portsmouth, I am currently looking for a role within the criminal justice sector. And it seems Lola also has a playful side as one Instagram snap shows her dressed up in a sexy devil costume. Elsewhere she has shared a slew of stunning bikini pictures.

Unlike many recent contestants who enter the villa with hundreds of thousands of social media followers already behind them, Lola appears to be something of a fresh face. In recent years many contestants who sign up for the ITV show already have a following on social media.

However, Lola only has 900 followers on Instagram. One source tells me: Love Island producers are really excited about Lola, not only is she beautiful but she's intelligent and fun. She's the full package and is looking to find her dream man. Elsewhere rumoured to be going in is hunky electrician Sam Workman.

Sam is said to be hitting the gym to ensure that he's in tip-top shape for the ladies. He appears to enjoy a relatively lavish lifestyle and has shared pictures of himself posing by the beach in exotic locations as well as on a jet ski on social media. Charleen Murphy is also rumoured to enter the villa.

The influencer, who hails from Dublin and has 360k followers on TikTok, already has a link to the ITV show as she is best friends with ex-islander Lucinda Strafford. Charleen was previously in a four-year relationship with Irish professional footballer Dano Mandroiu, but the pair split in January. Another name rumoured to be heading to the Villa is Lorenzo Alessi.

The popular dating show, which has been a summer staple since it launched in 2015, will return on June 1, and will be presented by host Maya Jama. Announcing the show's return date earlier this month, ITV said: With unexpected arrivals, shifting loyalties, and sparks flying, the new series promises even more unforgettable moments, unmissable messiness, and plenty of romance. ITV2 recently released a fun-filled World Cup-themed promo as a brand new batch of Islanders head to Mallorca.

This year Love Island coincides with the World Cup, with the football competition taking place June 11 to July 19. In the teaser trailer, Maya looked incredible as she kickstarted her Love Island looks with a pale pink dress. Maya said: We've got a squad of worldies and a bench full of bombshells giving more fire pit drama... Love Island it's all kicking off.

Love Island 2026 returns to our screens on June 1 on ITV





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