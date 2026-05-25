Love Island 2026: New Contestant Revealed

Love Island bosses have signed up fresh face Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders excited about her arrival in the villa. The new contestant will be joining other rumored contestants, including hunky electrician Sam Workman and influencer Charleen Murphy

Love Island bosses have signed up a stunning Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders said to be excited about her arrival in the villa.

The Daily Mail can reveal that Lola Deal, 28, from Kent will be heading into the Mallorca villa when the hit dating show returns next week. And while the brunette beauty is certain to turn heads among this year’s contestants, it is not just her looks that have caught producers’ attention. Lola holds a first-class honours degree in Criminology and Forensic Science from the University of Portsmouth and also has experience in business management.

Her LinkedIn bio reads: With a recent Criminology and Forensic Science degree from the University of Portsmouth, I am currently looking for a role within the criminal justice sector. And it seems Lola also has a playful side as one Instagram snap shows her dressed up in a sexy devil costume. Elsewhere she has shared a slew of stunning bikini pictures.

Unlike many recent contestants who enter the villa with hundreds of thousands of social media followers already behind them, Lola appears to be something of a fresh face. In recent years many contestants who sign up for the ITV show already have a following on social media.

However, Lola only has 900 followers on Instagram. This year Love Island coincides with the World Cup, with the football competition taking place from June 11 to July 19. ITV2 recently released a fun-filled World Cup-themed promo as a brand new batch of Islanders head to Mallorca. Love Island 2026 returns to our screens on June 1 on ITV





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Love Island 2026 New Contestant Criminology Graduate ITV Villa Sam Workman Charleen Murphy World Cup

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Love Island 2026: Stunning Criminology Graduate Among New ContestantsLove Island bosses have signed up a stunning Criminology graduate for the 2026 series, with ITV insiders said to be excited about her arrival in the villa. Lola Deal, 28, from Kent will be heading into the Mallorca villa when the hit dating show returns next week.

Read more »