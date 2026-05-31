Love Island 2025: Maya Jama Makes Dramatic Night-Time Entrance as Villa Gets Multi-Million Pound Revamp

Love Island returns with a groundbreaking night-time premiere hosted by Maya Jama, who makes a stunning arrival after her split from Ruben Dias. The iconic Mallorca villa receives a lavish makeover with more beds, a redesigned Hideaway, and luxury designer wardrobes, setting the stage for a summer filled with romance, drama, and unexpected twists.

Maya Jama is set to make a showstopping entrance as Love Island returns for its 2025 series, following her recent split from boyfriend Ruben Dias.

The new series marks a historic first as it kicks off at night, with Jama welcoming the Islanders with an exclusive star-lit party. Dressed in an eye-catching white bralette and skirt that showcases her famous curves, the 31-year-old host arrives to kick off what promises to be a summer of drama, twists, and romantic entanglements. The villa has undergone a multi-million-pound revamp, featuring designer goods, more beds than ever, and a fresh aesthetic.

This expansion allows for more bombshells to enter the show, increasing the potential for tension among the singletons who will live in close quarters for eight weeks. Located in Mallorca, the estate is secluded, with security guarding the entrance and a wooden walkway leading through a giant chrome heart to the main house. Upon arrival, contestants choose a double bed to share with their first partner, but those seeking privacy can retreat to the newly redesigned Hideaway.

This romantic space boasts baby pink and teal walls, gold accents, an outdoor terrace with a swing and plunge pool, and wardrobes stocked with lingerie and sex toys to encourage intimate moments. The dressing room is a fashion lover's paradise, with an impressive wardrobe filled with luxury brands like Prada, Dior, and Louis Vuitton, thanks to a collaboration with eBay that promotes sustainable fashion. The beautifying boudoir offers endless makeup products and high-end hairdryers.

Elsewhere, the garden has been refreshed with a blue fire pit, a pink and green-themed lounging area, and a kitchen stocked with Solero ice cream (a brand partnered with Jama) and Poppi soft drinks. The villa, situated in Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on Mallorca's east coast, has evolved over the years; the original Santanyi villa was sold in 2022. This year, the famous terrace for secret conversations has shorter fencing, making clandestine chats easier to spot.

Fans can even book a stay at the villa, though a one-week holiday costs around £5,000 for six bedrooms. Jama, fresh from filming The Celebrity Traitors, has promised even more twists for the 2025 series. Love Island returns on Monday, June 1 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX





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Love Island Maya Jama Ruben Dias Split Villa Revamp Hideaway ITV2 Dating Show Mallorca Reality TV

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