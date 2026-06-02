Love Island 2024: George and Yasmin Arrive as Bombshells

Love Island has started the new series with a bang after it was revealed two bombshells would have to 'steal' an Islander each to couple up with. The new arrivals, George and Yasmin, have only 24 hours to pick who they want to couple up with, which will result in that person's current partner being dumped.

Love Island has started the new series with a bang after it was revealed two bombshells would have to 'steal' an Islander each to couple up with.

The new arrivals, George and Yasmin, have only 24 hours to pick who they want to couple up with, which will result in that person's current partner being dumped. During Tuesday's episode following the launch on Monday, the bombshells are introduced to the rest of the villa after strolling in to begin their undercover operation. After announcing their arrival by saying 'Who ordered some bombshells then?!

', the Islanders waste no time quizzing the new bombshells on who they fancy the most. Hinting at who he is likely to pick to couple up with, George reveals his top pick is Lola, who is currently coupled up with Sean.

Meanwhile, Yasmin confides to the girls that Lorenzo, Ope and Aidan have all caught her eye, meaning that it is all to play for among the boys. While George has made his interest in Lola known, he seems to have attracted Robyn, who heads over to the Day Beds to get to know him better.

George reveals: 'You've spun my head… you've got a proper aura…' as he adds: 'Your energy is crazy… honestly, when I walked in I was like, what a girl' But with George's feelings made clear, and Robyn in a current couple with Sam, how will things progress within the newly formed triangle? Meanwhile, new bombshell Yasmin is also wasting no time making moves.

She pulls Aidan for a chat and she asks him whether he's keen to get to know her more and have more chats and he tells her: 'You could be a bit of a problem here…' As Yasmin flirts back: 'I feel like we'll get on… a little cuddle in bed' Aidan then leans in to whisper: 'You're the sexiest girl in here...

' After watching on, Ellie confides in Robyn how she's feeling about the situation: 'What's going to happen will happen, I'm very much 'what's for me won't go past me'. But obviously seeing it, I knew they'd get along anyway…' Robyn offers her take: 'I think it's a major thing of how he moves now, because let's just cut the bullsh*t, he's been laying it on thick…' With the new bombshells now well-acquainted with the Islanders, they shake things up with the night's challenge, Phone Roulette.

After announcing their arrival by saying 'Who ordered some bombshells then?!

', the Islanders waste no time quizzing the new bombshells on who they fancy the most Hinting at who he is likely to pick to couple up with, George reveals his top pick is Lola, who is currently coupled up with Sean Around the Fire Pit, each Islander takes it in turns to stand up and select a phone at random. Each phone has a different name of an Islander on it.

The phone will receive a text message containing a dare for that specific Islander to do. Mica is up first and has to reveal who she thinks is on the show for clout, rather than love.

She says to her pick: 'You're a big personality and I think you like to play up to the camera sometimes…' Following one spicy answer, Ope continues his ongoing battle with gravity, as he rushes to give a fellow Islander a hug and slips over once again, leaving him red faced. With three way kisses, neck kisses and strip teases aplenty, the Islanders turn up the heat and things get spicy quickly….

Love Island returned to our screens on Monday night - and this time the new batch of sexy singletons got to pick who to couple up with themselves right off the bat instead of a public vote deciding - before two bombshells arrived to create chaos. The new series kicked off at night for the very first time, with host Maya Jama making an immediate entrance as the Islanders headed into the villa for an exclusive welcome party under the stars.

Viewers watched Aidan, Mica, Lorenzo, Samraj, Robyn, Lola, Angelista, Ope, Jasmine, Sean, Ellie and Sam start getting to know each other. Meanwhile, new bombshell Yasmin is also wasting no time making moves While George has made his interest in Lola known, he seems to have attracted Robyn, who heads over to the Day Beds to get to know him better They then played an Ice Breaker round to get to know each other where they were asked who they fancied the most, who were their types and if they had seen any red flag behaviour yet.

Soon Maya said the Islanders got to choose who to couple up with themselves rather than the public voting. If multiple people were interested in the same person - they had to work it out themselves. As they made their minds up between themselves, Mica picked Samraj, Lorenzo picked Jasmine, Aidan picked Ellie, Angelista picked Ope, Sean picked Lola and Sam was left with Roby





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