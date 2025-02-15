Love is Blind Season 8: Are the Couples Still Together?

Love is Blind fans are on the edge of their seats, trying to figure out which couples from Season 8 are still together. After the couples got engaged in the pods and met face-to-face, some have raised questions about their relationship status based on social media activity.

The latest season of Love is Blind has left viewers wondering about the fate of its couples. The experiment, which takes blind dating to the extreme, sees 32 singles hoping to find their soulmate on opposite sides of an opaque wall before ever meeting face-to-face. After seven previous seasons, we know the show has a mixed success rate with some couples finding lasting love while others fizzled out before reaching the altar.

The newest season took the pods to Minnesota where the couples got engaged after weeks of conversation and connection. However, the real test begins after the pods, when the couples meet in person and begin navigating the challenges of living together. The next stage in their journey takes them to Honduras, where they'll spend time together in the flesh for the very first time, followed by a trial of living together and more tests before they eventually make it down the aisle.While the show's creators keep the couples' outcomes a closely guarded secret, fans have been eager to decipher clues on social media. Some couples, like Virginia and Devin, have left followers guessing about their status after the show, while others, like Monica and Joey, have raised eyebrows with their seemingly ambiguous relationship updates. Meanwhile, Sara and Ben's engagement sparked concerns due to differing religious viewpoints and political beliefs. Lauren and David, on the other hand, seem to be sailing smoothly, with both continuing to follow each other on social media. Only time will tell which couples will weather the storm and find their happily ever after





