Love Is Blind Season 4 Stars Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah Announce Divorce After Four Years

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, the couple from Love Is Blind season 4 who married in May 2022, have officially announced the end of their marriage in a joint statement released in May 2026. After four years of marriage and years of public support, the pair cited misaligned life goals as the reason for their split, with both expressing heartbreak but also gratitude for their shared journey.

The romantic journey of Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, once celebrated as one of the most compelling couples in reality television history, has concluded with a poignant and widely publicized separation.

Griffin, who first appeared on the fourth season of the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind in 2023, found herself at the center of a global narrative when she connected with Appiah in the pods. Their relationship captivated audiences as they navigated the unique constraints of the show, eventually choosing to say their vows in May 2022, just months after the season concluded.

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Love Is Blind Couple Announces Split

For four years, fans rooted for the couple to overcome the initial skepticism that often surrounds reality TV marriages, hoping their connection would endure the test of time. However, on May 15, 2026, the couple announced that their marriage was coming to an end, marking a significant shift in their public lives and bringing a close chapter to a story that had been followed with intense emotional investment by millions of viewers.

In a joint statement released on May 15, 2026, the couple addressed their decision with grace and vulnerability, acknowledging the depth of their previous commitment while recognizing the realities of their growing apart. Griffin took to Instagram to share her heartfelt sentiment, describing the announcement as heartbreaking and emphasizing that her intention from the very beginning was to build a lasting life with Appiah.

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She reflected on her time in the relationship, noting that she poured her whole heart into the marriage and wanted it to work until the very end. However, she also expressed the mature realization that lasting marriages require more than just love alone. Griffin expressed gratitude for the life, memories, and experiences they shared, framing the separation not as a failure of love, but as a necessary step for their individual well-being.

Appiah Cites Misaligned Life Goals

Her tone was one of genuine sadness but also acceptance, highlighting the complexity of modern relationships and the difficulty of maintaining alignment over time. Kwame Appiah provided a separate but complementary statement that echoed Griffin's sentiments, describing the split as one of the hardest decisions he had ever had to make. He admitted that this outcome was not something either of them ever imagined, yet he believed that parting ways was in their best interest.

Appiah cited misaligned life goals as a primary factor in their decision, a common but deeply personal reason for separations that often goes unspoken in public discourse. He thanked fans for their many years of support, acknowledging the unique role that reality television played in their lives and the public interest in their story.

This separation follows a period where casting calls for Love Is Blind emphasized the importance of courage and authenticity in seeking love, with producers encouraging hopefuls to direct questions to the official casting website. Griffin had previously reminded fans of these rigorous eligibility requirements and the seventy-five questions involved in the application process, underscoring the serious intent behind participants' involvement.

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Separation Highlights Public Scrutiny

As Griffin and Appiah move forward on their separate paths, their story remains a testament to the complexities of love, the pressure of public scrutiny, and the courage it takes to put one's heart out there, regardless of the outcome.