Love Is Blind Season 11: Where Every Couple Stands Ahead of the Reunion

Only Sarah and John married in the Love Is Blind season 11 finale while the other couples split or paused their engagements. Here is where each pairing stands before the reunion airing November 8.

Despite the Netflix experiment chronicling six pod engagements as the couples tackled their next steps, only one couple actually made it down the aisle, while the rest unraveled at various stages.

Ahead of the reunion, here is where each pairing stands. Love Is Blind has a long history of couples who fall in love sight unseen every year, and some of their stories never make it to television at all. The reality dating experiment debuted its first season in February 2020, following six couples who fell in love behind a wall before deciding whether to get engaged and move forward into real life.

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Erika and Blake Break Up

Each season brings its own mix of hope, heartbreak, and difficult conversations, and this season is no different. One of the most painful splits came between Erika and Blake. The pair broke up before the cast's bachelor and bachelorette parties. Erika was left with lingering questions about the yacht captain's international boating schedule and whether the two would ever have enough time together to build a real relationship.

In a bathroom confessional, another cast member admitted she did not feel she deserved what she was getting and said that while she loved her partner, the pressure had become too much. She made it clear that she could not marry him under any circumstances at that point, though she said she would be fine in the end. Wilson and Wilnie also called it quits right after the bachelor and bachelorette parties.

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Wilson reportedly did not feel Wilnie was nurturing enough to be a wife, which led to the breakup. Wilnie said in a confessional that she was heartbroken but had no regrets about the journey, since she had given the relationship and the experiment everything she had. In a separate interview, Wilson acknowledged that it was fair to say their relationship and engagement were over.

Aneha and Cam Wedding Drama

Their split highlighted how quickly expectations can shift once the cameras and the pod walls come down. The storyline involving Aneha and Cam was one of the most emotional of the season. Aneha said she would love Cam for the rest of her life, but her parents were notably absent from the ceremony because of their disapproval of the experiment. At the altar, Aneha tearfully admitted she was freaking out about whether to say yes.

She ultimately explained that she was not ready to get married and felt the couple needed more time. Cam understood her hesitation, describing the decision as a big one, and he stressed that he loved her. In a confessional, Aneha said Cam was not yet husband material because of his communication struggles, adding that she believed he had the makings of a great husband and that the timing simply was not right.

Aneha wanted to leave the wedding still engaged, but Cam told his parents he did not know what would happen next with their relationship. After the ceremony, the two spoke, and Cam said he needed some time to process everything about whether their relationship would move forward. He made it clear that he did not want to step away and said he loved Aneha and cared deeply for her, but he needed a moment to process the experience.

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Sarah and John Get Married

Amid these difficult outcomes, Sarah and John stood out as the only season 11 couple to get married in the finale. Despite differences in their healthcare and political beliefs, the pair chose to commit to each other. In a joint confessional with his bride, John celebrated the moment, saying they had done it and were married. He admitted that he might have been content on his own, but said he could be far happier with the right person.

He also told Sarah that she made him a better person and that he was excited for a life with her. Season 11 of Love Is Blind is currently streaming on Netflix. Viewers who want to see how each couple's story concludes will have to wait for the season 11 reunion, which premieres Sunday, November 8, at 9 p.m. ET.

The reunion is expected to reveal more about where each relationship stands and whether any of the couples who ended things have since found a path forward. Fans can expect candid updates, emotional moments, and perhaps a few surprises as the cast reflects on the experiment and the choices that defined their journeys.