Love Is Blind season 11 star Sarah Williams reveals new details about her divorce from John Shannon, discussing explicit texts, name-calling, and her future.

Sarah Williams opened up about her divorce from John Shannon during the November 18 episode of Love Is Blind. The season 11 alum spoke candidly about the end of their marriage, which concluded shortly after filming wrapped in 2025. The series debuted on Netflix last month, bringing the couple's public fallout back into the spotlight for viewers worldwide.

Sarah Williams Discusses Explicit Texts

Williams stated that she viewed sexually explicit messages that Shannon sent to a stripper during their union. The woman also worked as an escort, adding a complex layer to the breach of trust within the marriage. Williams clarified that the messages appeared to involve only one individual, though the emotional impact was severe. She noted that the distance between the ex-spouses has helped her maintain boundaries during their current interactions.

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She explained that while they remain friends at a distance, she actively avoids discussing the past issues. Williams told the audience that conversations about the incident have become easier with time, but she refuses to revisit the painful details. The reality star emphasized that she does not want to dwell on the negative aspects of their relationship history.

John Shannon Takes Accountability

John Shannon has publicly admitted to making a mistake by exchanging the explicit texts with the stripper. He acknowledged that his actions directly contributed to the dissolution of the marriage. Shannon stated that he wants to address the conflict resolution failures that marred their time together. He specifically referenced his use of name-calling and a behavior he referred to as 'viping' as major issues.

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Shannon indicated a desire to take responsibility for his role in the breakup. His acknowledgment aligns with the reasons Williams initially gave for filing for divorce in June. The couple were the only pair from season 11 to get married, making their split a notable focal point of the season's narrative.

Williams Reveals Additional Marital Struggles

While the texts were a primary trigger, Williams revealed that other factors led to her decision to file for divorce. She described losing her self-confidence due to Shannon's alleged mistreatment and verbal abuse. These issues compounded the betrayal of the explicit messages, creating an environment where she felt diminished.

Williams reflected on the intensity of the Love Is Blind experiment. She described the experience as a serious and difficult learning process. She expressed regret that the format accelerated their relationship, suggesting that a slower dating approach might have prevented the rapid collapse of their marriage.

Future Plans and Moving On

Williams is now focusing on her post-divorce life and personal growth. She stated that she does not have any expectations for immediate romantic endeavors. Her priority is to take a break from dating to clear her head and reconnect with her identity. She believes that time away from the dating scene will help her regain clarity.

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She emphasized that she is grateful for the lessons learned, even though the outcome was painful. Williams mentioned that she wishes viewers understood how serious the situation was while they were in it. She hopes that the transparency helps others in similar positions. Her focus remains on healing and self-discovery as she navigates this new chapter alone.