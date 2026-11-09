Love Is Blind’s Rob Feeley Explains Why “Inappropriate' Diana Perrone Conversation Triggered Crash Out

Love Is Blind season 11 contestant Rob Feeley exclusively told E! News about what led to his on-camera meltdown after speaking with pod mate Diana Perrone.

The season 11 star finally explained why he had a meltdown at a group mixer after speaking with castmate and ex, shouting that he was going to be "cancelled" following their conversation, which was largely unaired.

According to Rob, he didn't think it was necessary for him to sit down with her in the first place, since he was attending the St. Patrick's Day party with fiancée"When I go in with Michaela, I don't need to see another girl," Rob told E! News in an exclusive interview.

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"I don't need to see these people. I don't need to have a conversation with Diana. We ended in the pods respectfully. I think she might have even got engaged herself at some point after.

" "It's Michaella I care about," the 40-year-old continued. "I just thought it was inappropriate to put me at a table and try to speak to . We had closure.

""I don't need to be put in the situation where I have to speak to somebody who I dated in a pod, because I chose Michaella," he told E!. "It wasn't anything where I had something specific to say to Diana. "Ultimately, the AI software salesman said the pressure of being on a reality TV show got "so immense" for him, resulting in his breakdowns both at the group mixer and at a bar with friends.

"It's just a lot of pressure, and I didn't know how to deal with the pressure," he explained. "I probably wasn't in the right mindset going in with some other things I experienced. Not a crutch by any means, but I tried to look past that. And when it came down to it, I just felt like maybe this isn't for me.

" As he put it, "I didn't handle it the best, and I just felt like all the pressure just got to me, the filming, and I just cracked. "After Rob and Michaella broke up and filming wrapped, Rob said he spent 50 days focusing on himself—"no drinks, just work"—and 75 days of "eating right, no cheat meals," as well as getting therapy and doing cold plunges.. "That's not really who I am. Those couple scenes weren't who I am.

I don't want to blame production. I don't want to blame anybody but myself.

"Though yacht captain Blake’s romance with marketing manager Erika appeared to be smooth sailing after the pods, just one week before their wedding, the couple realized they may be in too deep due to their dramatically different lifestyles. “I don’t want to hold you back,” Blake told Erika during the season 11 finale. “I don’t want you to be that captain’s wife on the widow walk.

I don’t want to marry you and then for you to feel held hostage while I’m sailing around, gone for weeks on end. And then you’ve got a timeline with kids and everything. ”“I just think at this point, there’s too many concerns, too many questions that I can’t say yes at the altar,” she shared.

“I just think the best thing to do is to leave the experiment. ”“The experiment is done, but it’s the right move,” Blake confirmed. And when a producer asked if he ever had a love like this, he replied: “I’m not gonna answer that one…I’m feeling a little relieved, a little exhausted. ”While both Wilson and Wilnie had the times of their lives at their respective bachelor and bachelorette celebrations, the party was definitely over before they reached the altar.

In fact, they couldn’t see eye-to-eye on life's more mundane tasks, including dividing up cooking duties and household chores.

“When we got out of the pods, you got everything I promised you, plus,” Wilson told Wilnie following an off-camera disagreement, later adding, “You said it countless times, ‘I’ll do the things for you that make you happy. ’ And I’ve mentioned what those things might be, but then you’ll be like, ‘But I don’t like doing that…I’m not used to doing that. ’” As for Wilnie, she couldn’t disagree more.

“I don’t work in the home,” the mental health counselor explained. “I have long, emotionally draining days and whether you agree with that, when I get home, it is hard for me to always be at your level. ” Ultimately, for Wilson, there were too many issues at hand for them to tie the knot.

“It’s not that you’re a bad person,” the senior compliance manager shared, “you’re a phenomenal person but maybe marriage is not for us. ”Once Aneha and Cam entered the real world, her hesitation to marry someone with a different background and religious beliefs —especially in the wake of her family’s disapproval—and their communication skills proved to be hurdles. And, yet, they seemed determined to scale them together.

However, once asked whether she was ready to say “I do,” the principal engineer shared that she couldn’t, telling her fiancé: “I still believe you’re my person, but I do not today. I need more time. ” As for Cam, he assured her that he completely understood.

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“It’s okay,” the human resource coordinator replied. “it’s a big decision. I feel like we both need to be one hundred percent confident. ”and danced away from the altar while stressing to Cam that he was still her fiancé, he teared up watching her leave.

As he later explained to his family, he simply didn’t “know what happens now. ”end up meeting up one final time. And while Cam expressed that he still loved and cared for her, he needed time to process the “I don’t” of it all. When healthcare worker Sarah started to fall for account executive John, they initially disagreed on fundamental topics such as abortion rights and vaccinations.

However, despite their perspectives, they both said yes to spending their lives together, becoming the only couple to get married during the show’s 11th season.

“It’s fun looking back on the first few days ‘cause I don’t think we liked each other very much,” she shared. “And then, some people here heard the story about you maybe not being too jazzed to keep talking to me. But I love that that happened, because I think that was a catalyst for us. ” She noted, “After that, I’ve never been so sure on someone, and I had never even seen you.

And then when I saw you, I felt like I’d already known you a lifetime. ” Just before the season's reunion aired, however, court documents showed Sarah filed for divorce just over a year after they tied the knot. Even though the pair were shaping up to be frontrunners once they left the pods, Rob and Michaella’s relationship came to a screeching halt after he had two shocking public outbursts during episode 10.

After a hangout with his fellow friends went left once a bartender cut one of them off, Rob then came to the cast meet-up with another bone to pick.

"I’m going down in this thing as the biggest piece of s--t,” he yelled at the bar. “Right where Netflix wants me, buddy. Dude, they’re gonna manipulate this whole thing into something crazy. I don’t give a f--k.

" In fact, his behavior amongst his castmates—in addition to other uncomfortable moments between the two of them—made Michaella think twice about completing the rest of their journey. "I don’t deserve any of what I’m getting," she expressed through tears. "I love him. It’s just a lot.

And we’re not getting married. I cannot marry this man under any circumstances.

"Despite their initial chemistry in the pods, Stew and Jax fizzled out almost immediately once they met face-to-face. However, even after ending their engagement, they’ve coming to a crystal-clear understanding as friends. In fact, Stew shared that even though Jax had turned down producers’ offer to meet up again immediately after their reveal, she then reached out on her own terms..

"She explained that it wasn't about me. It was about just the emotional overload of the previous couple weeks, and I think once we got settled back in Boston, once kind of normal life was allowed to resume, we were able to kind of catch our breaths.

"But, her fears were put to rest as the two both ended up saying yes, leaving almost everyone present to shed tears, including her daughter. However, their relationship came to an end just four months later, the former couple revealed during an emotional face-off at the March 2026 season 10 reunion. Right before their nuptials, season 10's Brittany revealed she was “shocked” when Devonta called it all off.

“Today was supposed to be our wedding day but it’s not,” she told the camera. “But right now, I feel like everything I want isn’t happening. ” As for her now ex, though Devonta noted that everything between then was “great,” ultimately, “I can’t walk into a marriage with self-doubt of ‘Can I love you how you need to be loved? ’ I think that’s why I couldn’t get to the altar.

I just can’t do it. ” And though Brittany walked away noting that they’re “still going to be together,” Devonta confirmed he’s not on the same page. Though season 10 star Bri decided she and Connor weren’t ready to get married just days before their wedding, at the show’s March 2026 reunion, the pair confirmed they’re still very much in love and working on eventually getting to their happily ever after.

The season 10 couple's engagement came to an abrupt end once Chris confessed to Jessica that he wasn't physically attracted to her.sight unseen, their differing perspectives on having kids—Emma has voiced her uncertainty while Mike has been firm about having them—was too much of a factor to compromyou,” Mike told Emma.

“Right now, I’m not ready to say I do. I want kids. And I want to know that you definitely, 100 percent want a family with me. I don’t wanna say yes and jump into something and then it changes down the road.

” And though Emma noted she can “see glimpses of a family,” in their future, Mike shared that he wants to her to be certain.

"If we’re gonna get married, I want you to know that you want a family with me for sure,” he explained. “I don’t want it to be half-ass…And you have your reasons and I respect them and respect them but I just can’t say yes without knowing that. So, I’m sorry.

"wedding day to a “penalty shootout with everything on the line,” noting that he was confident that they would make it. However, Ashley made it clear that it wouldn’t be the goal and jumped in when he was presented with whether he would say “I do. ” "I know what you’re going to say," she told him.

"I know you don’t choose me and I’m not choosing you either. ” Ashley went on to lagree to an extent about the integrity," he told her.

"I felt as though the questions about my past were more to try and catch me in something than really understand me. " And if you’re wondering whether he would do anything differently: "Absolutely no regrets on my end, I’m so pleased and proud of myself as a person.

"tine and Vic were instantly a match made in pod heaven, with the two both happily agreeing to their future together.vows, “the moment we spoke in those pods, we just connected…You know more about me than anyone else on thIn the end, Anton's drinking habits and financial situation didn't seem to match what Ali was seeking.at the altar in season nine. "The person I fell in love with in the pods isn't the person I've gotten to experience in real life.

""It just didn't feel right or how I would expect that moment to feel like," she told the cameras. "I don't feel he was super forthcoming about his lifestyle. " Anton's reaction? "I don't know if it's looks, I don't know if it's the vibes or I don't know if it's the way that we were living together.

But I can say I've done nothing but care for her.

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"Though the couple bonded over having loved ones with Type 1 diabetes, their differing lifestyles were a breaking point for Megan, who called off the wedding at the end of the season nine finale. "We're ships in the night, like two different people," the entrepreneur told him. But the metaphor passed him by, with Jordan insisting, "I don't see it.

" When Megan cited his picky eating habits and his inflexible travel schedule as a dad, Jordan told her, "I don't know why you chose me in the pods then. " "Initially I leaned into opposites attract but I still just have reservations," she explained before they each began crying. "Knowing this today, there's no way I wanted to go to the altar and put either of us through that.

"Megan admitted the ordeal had her "questioning if I'm even cut out to be a mom. Maybe I am too caught up in my own life.

"They both confessed they "love the hell out of" each other at the altar, but season nine's Kalybriah turned Edmond down with an apology. "You deserve someone that is 100 percent at the altar and I'm not 100 percent right now," she told the realtor. Still, she stressed, "My no doesn't mean that I don't love you.

" While Edmond broke down in tears, Kalybriah thanked him for being "so graceful" as she made the "hard" decision. When he asked if she'd date him "down the road," Kalybriah said she'd never write him off. The pair didn't make it to the altar in season nine, as Joe ended the relationship after having a breakdown at his tux fitting..

"Off camera, he was far more reassuring. We were very intimate, very touchy. And then on camera, it was the opposite, and you kind of see that at the pool party.

" Madison even asked Joe about his attraction for her, which he confessed was an issue during their vacation. "I kind of dug deeper, like, 'What is your typical type? ' And he was like, 'I just usually date more petite women,'" she recalled to the outlet. "I am a really confident person.

At that moment, it kind of put me into this insecure feeling.

" Joe defended his comment, telling the outlet, “I was trying, poorly, to explain a pattern in my past dating experiences, not to compare or criticize. "Nick dumped Annie before the wedding day in season nine, explaining he was hurt that she continued to say she loved him more than he loved her.

However, the hairstylist refused to believe it was over and tried to convince Nick to continue, saying, "Just be in this and love me.

"Nick ultimately told Annie, “The reason that I am not willing to marry you is because I am unhappy. "Their romance failed to take off once the season eight pair landed in Honduras, with Dave revealing he and hthen-fiancée had mutual friends in common. But it wasn’t the similar inner circles that proved to be the problem, but rather, Dave’s hesitation in moving forward after they told him about Lauren hooking up with someone they knew before the show.

As for Joey, he agreed with every word.

“That's totally okay,” he explained after hugging her. “I think we both have a tremendous amount of love for each other, and that's apparent. But I think there's bigger things and bigger growth. And I agree, I don’t think I would be ready.

And to be completely honest, I’m also not 100 percent at this time. ”agree on major components of their life together—including religion and politics—by wedding day, the pair seemed to have gotten on the same page. But ultimately, they decided to end their shared story.

"Ben, I love you so much but I always wanted a partner to be on the same wavelength, and so today, I can't. I'm sorry but I don't want that to be misunderstood.

" She later added, "I know that the connection we have is so real and my heart is there, but when we talked about a lot of the values I hold so close to my heart, making this decision, my mind is telling me I can't. "Another season eight couple who seemed to be focused on the road ahead post-pods, Devin and Virginia, got along perfectly fine—thatBut it was even bigger issues that proved to be enough for Virginia, leading her to ultimately saying no to spending the rest of her life with Devin.

“I think that in a lot of our relationship, I wanted to protect Devin,” she said, through tears, after the leaving the altar. “And I don't know if that's a cultural thing, but it's always been important for me to protect him. So, there were even topics that he didn't want to talk about, like politics, there were just certain things he just didn't want me to push on.

So there was just depths of our relationship that we didn't get to. We just didn't get there. ”Though the pair seemed to face quite the hurdle , they managed to clear that particular obstacle. In fact, after exchanging emotional vows, the two enjoyed a beautiful wedding and celebratory reception.

"We did it," Daniel said while sitting alongisde Taylor after their nuptials, with Taylor adding, "We're so excited to start the next chapter. " They marked two years of their "wild journey" withtry just wasn't there and we mutually felt that. We're very good communicators, so it was not a big ordeal. It was a very clean, respectful realization.

”Monica and Stephen’s relationship came to a screeching halt in season seven when she uncovered “really kinky” sext messages sent between her fiancé and another woman, causing the pair to break up shortly after they arrived home from Mexico. As for Stephen, he apologized in the moment during epting," he wrote on Instagram Stories in October 2024, "and if I did, I'm sorry you had to wake up thOnce Hannah and Nick embarked on life outside the pods, the season seven pair had their fair share of ups and downs—and dagreements—to say the least.

Since then, Hannah has admitted the show forced her to do some self-introspection.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve learned there’s things I need to work on,” she said during an October 2024 epA match made in science-based heaven , season seven stars Taylor and Garrett clicked from the very beginning and just seemed destined to say, “I do. ” Though they did hit a rough patch once Taylor found out he responded to an ex’s DM , the rest"I'm very grateful to have a life partner like my husband because no matter where we are in the world you make it feel like home," Taylor wrote in amarking their second anniversary.

"I admire how much we have grown to build a life together and much of that has been because of you. "sa and Ramses rose to become one of season seven's frontrunners of the couples who would make it, he ultimately called off their wedding after having second thoughts.stance on the military—may be too tough to work through. “After being married and seeing other marriages and hearing from other married people,” he added.

“I just don’t thinksa, though she tried to navigate past their perspectives, once she confirmed it was over, she broke down into tears. “I don’t think you should’ve come to thexperience,” she tells him. “How could I feel so sure? And you’re not?

It sucks, I want you to choose me,” adding of their split, “ThTyler and Ashley quickly became a fan-favorite couple after season seven viewers watched their relatively easy-going romance unfold. However, the couple hit a bump in the road once Tyler shared that he had three children, which Ashley referred to as his "sperm donor babies.

" .changed our entire lives,” Tyler says while sitting alongside Ashley after their wedding. “Now, we get to spend the rest of our lives together. ”"After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage," she toldin a January 2025 statement.

"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage. "agreement in Mexico by the time they got back home to Washington, D.C. In fact, Tim had an emotional meeting with Alex’s dad that seemed to cement their future.

However, after Alex met with Tim’s family, they got into yet another argument and Tim ended their engagement by telling Alex that he didn’t ever want to see her again. Since then, both have spoken out to defend themselves after the breakup, with Alex noting that their split was not “a mutual dec