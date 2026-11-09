Love Is Blind Alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton Reveals Season 1 Fake Ring Incident and Cast Earnings

Lauren Speed-Hamilton explains how her fake engagement ring fell apart in a pool, revealing why Love Is Blind updated production rules and ring budgets for future seasons.

Lauren Speed-Hamilton recently disclosed that the engagement ring provided to her by producers for her appearance on the first season of the hit Netflix series Love Is Blind was counterfeit.

The reality television star shared this revelation during an interview on Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast on November 7.

Also read Why Love Is Blind Alum Lauren Speed Thinks Her Engagement Ring From Production Wasn’t “Real”

She explained that the lack of precious metals in the jewelry became apparent after a routine swim.

Speed-Hamilton, aged thirty-eight, described the moment she realized the jewelry was not genuine after submerging herself in water.

The diamond stone detached from the setting and the metal band turned green upon contact with the pool water.

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She expressed that she was initially heartbroken by the incident but has since accepted the reality of early season production limitations.

The show has since significantly increased its financial commitment to engagement rings for participants.

Series creator Chris Coelen confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in 2025 that production now allocates between three thousand five hundred and five thousand dollars for each ring.

Contestants currently receive a curated selection of authentic jewelry to choose from, rather than being assigned a single piece without verification.

Speed-Hamilton and her husband, Cameron Hamilton, received approximately seven hundred dollars per week after taxes for their participation.

The production covered all major wedding expenses, including the honeymoon, wedding dress, and the engagement ring itself.

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Filming for the season lasted roughly one month, during which cast members received these weekly stipends to cover their time and living costs.

The couple became engaged just five days after meeting in the pods during filming.

They later traveled to the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico, for their honeymoon celebration.

Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in November 2023 with a vow renewal ceremony, marking a significant milestone in their relationship.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Ezra, in October 2025.

This birth marks the latest development in the family life of the original season stars.

Speed-Hamilton's story highlights the evolution of production standards and the personal journeys of those who found love on the show.