Love Is Blind alum Alexa Lemieux addresses her divorce and regrets on Love Is Blind

Alexa Lemieux, a Love Is Blind alum, shares her thoughts on relationships, happiness, and her past experiences in light of her divorce.

"I get so frustrated because I get a lot of commentary of people saying, broken home, broken home. I'm like, Are y'all ... for real?

Like, it's 2026," Alexa, 31, said on the Thursday, May 21, episode of the 'He Said, G Said'.

'My parents divorced, and I was the kid that was like, Please get a divorce. You know, everyone was happier afterward and I think that a broken home is not when two parents are apart.

" "Obviously would be the goal and everyone's happy and whatever," Alexa explained on Thursday. 'If that's not what's happening, then keeping something that's clearly not working, that's the broken home. " Love Is Blind season 3 couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux were married for four years before going their separate ways. 'After much reflection and many heartfelt conversations, we have made the difficult decision to end our marriage," Alexa wrote via Instagram in December 2025.

'This choice was not made lightly, and it comes with a lot of responsibility," she added. 'She also expressed her profound love and commitment to their daughter and hoped to maintain a healthy co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband. " NASCAR's Kyle Busch Dead at 41, 3 Days After Son's Birthday Alexa Lemieux, a Love Is Blind alum, shared her thoughts on the role of love, happiness, and past relationships in her life.

'I think it's just waiting to be, like, filed into the system, I guess, is really what it is," she stated. 'Even through my divorce process, I did mine a very loving way. I genuinely do not want to take our daughter from him. Like, I want you to be in her life.

" Lastly, she expressed her hope that she would find someone in the future who can be a good father to her daughter and create a healthy co-parenting relationship with her estranged husband





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Alexa Lemieux Divorce Past Relationships Love Is Blind

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Love Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux Breaks Silence on Reason for Brennon Lemieux DivorceLove Is Blind’s Alexa Lemieux is ready to open up about her decision to get a divorce from Brennon Lemieux after four years of marriage

Read more »

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux Divorce: 'I'm Doing Really Well' and 'Still Figuring Out'Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux, who were married on Love Is Blind season 3, have gone their separate ways. Alexa discusses the challenges of going through a divorce while still living under the same roof and maintaining an amicable relationship with her ex-husband.

Read more »

Love Is Blind’s Alexa Didn’t Push for Prenup Because She Didn’t Want to ‘Jinx’ Brennon Marriage‘Love Is Blind’ alum Alexa Lemieux revealed why she didn’t push for a prenup before marrying now-ex Brennon Lemieux

Read more »

Love is BlindUpon starting work on 'Love is Blind', Munsick went through different ideas for the chorus before eventually settling on 'Now I'm right in the middle of a bow and a fiddle/Tell me how long have I been getting played?' The story establishes a relationship where the singer falls quickly but the slightly seductive pre-chorus reveals that she was unfaithful. The song has revenge and karma themes. The lyrics emphasize love as playing games while the person committed to love was getting played. Paradoxically, it was in a bathroom with good acoustics that Munsick cut the work tape, yet it was his co-producers who hit it right with the idea of having a radio ready song that every co-producer was sure would be a hit. He signed with Triple Tigers and played them a work tape which impressed them greatly.

Read more »