'Love her so much': 10-year-old, sisters send message to mom facing deportation after Midway arrest

Martha Gutierrez, a permanent resident, is in federal custody in Kentucky. She was arrested in February at Midway Airport.

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Family members of Martha Gutierrez prayed in Pilsen Monday night, hoping for her return home from federal immigration detention. Gutierrez's final hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Kentucky, when she'll learn if she is allowed to stay or if she'll be deported to Mexico, a place she hasn't lived in four decades.

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"In Mexico there is no home for her. Her home is here. Her people are here," Gutierrez's 21-year-old daughter Marina Elena said. Through tears, 10-year-old Nathalie shared a message for her mother, who she hasn't been able to hug in months.

"I ask the judge to see her as a person, as a mom, as a grandma, as a daughter," Crystal Serrano, another of Gutierrez's daughters, told NBC Chicago. Martha was arrested in February at Midway Airport. She's been a permanent resident for decades, but two retail theft convictions from 1999 and 2004 flagged her for removal under the Trump administration. Pastor Julie Contreras said Gutierrez had stolen some blouses and jeans while fleeing a domestic violence situation with her daughters.

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"There are thousands across our nation today that sadly are in this horrific predicament," Contreras, of United Giving Hope, said. "Donald Trump needs to go and look for the real criminals. " On"60 Minutes" Sunday, Trump touted many of his administration's deportations, and praised what he called"closing the border," but also acknowledged his immigration enforcement hurt his party in the Midterms. "I think it may be too tough yeah.

And a lot of people might say it's great. But a lot of people think it's too tough," he said. Trump also appointed Stephen Miller as his new chief of staff. Back in May, two sources told NBC News Miller threatened to fire senior ICE officials over arrest numbers he saw as too low.

An immigration enforcement ramp-up followed. Gutierrez's family is praying for a change of course for them, and for other families in a similar situation.

"I just hope that she can come home for her birthday, which is Dec. 8. And I'm sure that would be my whole family's greatest gift, having her back home," Maria Elena said.