Love Cartier and Chanel? French Luxury Is Getting a Showcase at N.Y.C.’s Shed Right Now.

Comité Colbert is taking you on a journey through French luxury with its Hidden Treasures, 250 Years of Franco-American Luxury Stories exhibit in NYC.

‘Gus,’ One of the World’s Largest and Most Complete T. Rex Fossils, Could Fetch $30 Million at AuctionThe luxury association is bringing together 65 French maisons across jewelry, perfumes, spirits, and more in New York City for its latest exhibition.

The event is focused on celebrating the 250-year friendship between France and the U.S., a dalliance that got its start in the era of the American Revolution. As such, the show takes you on a winding journey of France’s influential craftsmanship and its impact on America via archival looks, dazzling objects, and more modern creations.are just a few of those joining in on the fun, putting out show-stopping displays perched on shipping crates to signal their journey across the Atlantic Ocean.

Boucheron, for instance, pulled an 1899 Belle Époque necklace commissioned by American Marie-Louise Mackay from its archives. The eye-catching dog-collar piece is adorned with 621 diamonds. Perhaps equally as striking is a limited-edition Baccarat sun clock from 1948, to celebrate the brand’s first store in New York City. This piece has an extra nod to American Hollywood royalty, too: Arthur Miller gifted the crystal stunner to Marilyn Monroe.

’s contribution to the exhibition lies in a replica of the mini lunar module it made in honor of the 1969 Apollo 11 moon landing. Done up in yellow gold and red, white, and blue enamel, the ultra-rare memento was commissioned by French newspaperat the time and was presented to astronaut Michael Collins. Elsewhere, you’ll find homages to iconic fragrances such as, alongside a silky golden gown from Christian Dior’s 1951 Fall-Winter collection.

And, not to be left out, Louis XII,“Hidden Treasures reveals the invisible threads that connect France and the United States through craftsmanship, creativity, and cultural exchange. It is both a tribute to heritage and a reflection on its future,” Bénédicte Épinay, president and CEO of Comité Colbert, said in a press statement.will be open until May 31 at the Shed in Hudson Yards.

To check out the historical items on display for yourself, you can snag a ticket via the Shed’sNicole Hoey is Robb Report's digital editor. While studying at Boston University, she read, wrote and read some more as an English and journalism major. A class taught by a Boston Globe copy editor…Barneys New York Could Be Reopening on Madison Ave.

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