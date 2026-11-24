Nidhi Saxena's 'Azaad Nagar,' a love story between two inmates of an Indian open prison, is in the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

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At the open prison, where inmates are permitted to leave during the day to work in the city but must return by 6 p.m. for roll call, she finds support and companionship in fellow prisoner Dharam. The two fall in love, but Dharam is consumed by guilt over a crime he committed 15 years earlier. His attempts at redemption include obsessively donating blood.

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When Hina discovers his past, she struggles to forgive him, even as she hopes the world will forgive her.

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An open prison in the middle of her city first introduced her to the concepts of rehabilitation and reintegration. Later, reading Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment” and Victor Hugo’s “Les Misérables” deepened her interest in the relationship between crime, punishment and human change.

“I hope audiences leave asking what they would do in Hina’s place, and whether a sentence ever truly ends for the person who served it,” she says. Saxena, an alumna of the Film and Television Institute of India, made her feature debut with “Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman,” which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival in 2024 and received the festival’s Asian Cinema Fund post-production support.

Her second feature, “Secret of a Mountain Serpent,” premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2025.

“I didn’t even know about the concept of an open prison before. And on top of that, it was a love story between two prisoners,” says producer Naren Kumar of Mumbai-based Kyra Kumar Kreations, whose credits include co-producing the “Jolly LLB” films and producing the series “Maharani” .

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“I was drawn to a love story that refuses easy forgiveness, to two characters asking what a person owes the world after paying for what they’ve done. ” The project is in development, with a budget of approximately INR45 million . Around 25% of the producer’s equity is committed, with the balance being sought from co-producers and investors.

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