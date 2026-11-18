This Swedish startup dominated the vibe-coded app boom. Two years after launch, Lovable is shifting gears to help users run vibe-coded businesses.

eyes in confusion when Anton Osika asks if I like cakes. The CEO of Lovable was in the middle of explaining how his, flush with investment cash and recently valued at over $13 billion, is ready to shift its focus after two years.

Why does the vibe-coding king care if I like sweet treats? He thinks that if I do, I might be able torevolution completely flipped coding. Rather than a niche skill set where humans had to learn how to talk like computers, software development could be done byTech insiders talked nonstop last year about the transformative power of “vibe coding” that could empower anyone to build their own. Parents could whip up custom apps to help track demanding club sports schedules.

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Picky eaters could create dynamic meal plans that adapt to whatever’s in their fridge. Polyamorous people could build software to manage their relationship hierarchies. Whatever random, niche software you can imagine, you can build it. But Osika isn’t satisfied with helping millions of people vibe code apps for their everyday life—he also wants Lovable users to make more cash.

Thethat around 80 percent of users arrive at the platform with a financial incentive, like building customer-facing platforms for online sales. That said, Lovable also reports that only 35 percent currently earn revenue with their projects. That brings us back to the cake question. Lovable’s plan for next year is to help you run a small business based on your passions, like opening a cake shop.

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Fabian Hedin, Lovable’s other cofounder and chief technology officer, says the startup is building automations to help with everything from initial business strategy and website creation to long-term customer retention and marketing plans.through a chatbot-style, Lovable dashboard.

“You set some goals, and then the AI is proactive in helping you reach those goals,” Hedin says. This briefing analyzes the number of cake boxes sold through a holiday promotion, customercontent creators, who can leverage their platforms better through vibe-coded sites.

“People who have audiences themselves are building larger businesses around that,” Osika says. He recently went to a dinner in New York with creators, one of whom uses Lovable to help sell their book. Others have used it to help hawk merch. Lovable earning the trust of burgeoning entrepreneurs is critical to the success of this new endeavor, though it may be an uphill battle.

Vibe-coded projects were“The moment real people use what you build, security is the product,” Igor Andriushchenko, Lovable’s head of security, tells WIRED.

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“That's why it's one of the areas we continue investing in the most and why we’ve built it directly into the platform experience. ” Osika will see Lovable as successful next year if he can help a new wave of entrepreneurs start sustainable businesses. Why just vibe code an app when you can vibe code a living?is WIRED's senior writer focused on software. His work explains crucial topics that help readers get the most out of their technology. Prior to WIRED, Reece covered streaming at Business Insider. ...