Loungefly Unveils Limited Edition Kim Possible Collection for Fans

Loungefly, a lifestyle brand focused on creating exclusive merchandise for fans of popular movies, TV shows, and comic books, has introduced a new collection based on Kim Possible, a beloved cartoon series that debuted in 2002. The collection includes three new items, each designed to capture the essence of the show: a crossbody bag, a mini backpack, and a card holder. The new items will be available today at a retail price of $90, $65, and $26 respectively. They are sure to be popular among fans of Kim Possible, providing a unique and collectible addition to their collection.

The newest Loungefly collection gives fans the chance to pick up three different items all themed around the iconic show. The new items include a new crossbody bag , a mini backpack, and a card holder.

All three items will be available beginning today and will retail for $90, $65, and $26 respectively. The crossbody bag is a modeled after Kim’s iconic communications device, the backpack is adorned with art of Kim Possible paragliding into action, and the Rufus Nachos Card Holder contains four card slots and art of Rufus, the naked mole rat that appeared in the show.

The new items are designed to capture the essence of the show, from Kim Possible’s signature red spiky hair to Rufus, the beloved backup team member. These items are sure to be popular among fans of the show, providing a unique and collectible addition to their collection





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Loungefly Kim Possible Collectible Merchandise Cartoon Series Crossbody Bag

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