Lounge sold on Amazon recalled after customer's finger amputated

A popular lounge chair sold on Amazon.com is facing an urgent recall after a consumer lost a finger while attempting to adjust the backrest.

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’ The chair, made by the company Giantex, poses an "amputation risk" when consumers place their fingers in a pinch point when adjusting the chair, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a notice. The Recalled Giantex Lounge chair is being recalled after reports of a customer who had a finger amputated while adjusting it.are blue and measure 76 inches long, 23 inches wide, and 13 inches high.

They have a five-position adjustable locking system, and the backrest height can be adjusted from 13.5 inches to 26.5 inches," the CPSC said. The Amazon logo is displayed on the façade of Amazon Germany’s headquarters in Parkstadt Schwabing, Munich, Bavaria, on Jan. 27, 2026. The chair, which was manufactured in China, has the model number NP10025NY printed on the front and side of the product packaging.

This picture taken on July 4, 2022, shows the logo of Amazon, a major online shopping company.

"Consumers should stop using the recalled lounge chairs immediately and contact Giantex for a full refund," the recall states. "Consumers will be instructed to either request a prepaid return package or will be asked to destroy the recalled lounge chair by detaching the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric, and providing photographic proof of destruction. "





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