Lounge Chairs Recalled After Customer’s Finger Is Amputated

The Giantex outdoor lounge chairs were sold on Amazon.

Add TODAY to Google The Consumer Product Safety Commission shared details of the recall, which was initiated on May 28 and affects about 1,155 units, on its.

Giantex voluntarily issued the recall after a report that a customer who purchased the product amputated their finger while adjusting the chair.

“The Subject Products have a design defect that allows consumers to place their fingers in a pinch point when adjusting the chair, posing an amputation hazard,” the company explained in a notice on itsThe CPSC recall alert also included more details about the product and where it was distributed. Here’s what you need to know about the recalled lounge chairs and what to do if you purchased the chair.

Giantex announced it has recalled its outdoor lounge chairs after one customer reported that they amputated a finger after using a pinch point on the product to adjust it. The company said the impacted lounge chairs have the model number NP10025NY. Customers can find the model number printed on the front and side of the chair’s packaging. The recalled Giantex lounge chairs are blue with measurements of 76-inches long, by 23-inches wide, by 13-inches high.

They were sold on Amazon and Giantex’s website from August 2023 through October 2025 for between $75 and $90. Those who purchased the recalled Giantex outdoor lounge chairs should stop using them immediately and contact the company for a full refund, the recall notice said. Customers can call 844-242-1885 or email support@giantex.com. Customers should then either request a prepaid return package or destroy the chair by removing the headrest pillow and cutting the fabric.

Customers need to provide the company with photographic proof of the destruction via email. The company said refunds will be available within seven days of the evidence being submitted.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” Giantex said on its website. “Product quality and customer safety are always our top priorities. We will strengthen our quality control processes to prevent similar issues in the future. ”Irina Marwan / Getty Images





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