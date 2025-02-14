Louisville Women's Basketball Topples Florida State

Louisville Cardinals defeat Florida State Seminoles in a close women's college basketball game. Cardinals' strong shooting and rebounding edge key to victory.

Louisville beat Florida State 75-65 in a women's college basketball game. Nyla Harris led Louisville with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Imari Berry added 11 points. Oliva Cochran reached 1,000 rebounds for her career. Ta'Niya Latson scored 29 points for Florida State, surpassing her season average of 26 points. Ta'Niya Latson is eight points shy of reaching 2,000 points for her career. O'Maria Gordon added 15 points for the Seminoles.

Florida State shot only 3 of 20 on 3-pointers and 38% overall. Louisville shot 48% with eight 3-pointers and had a 47-34 rebounding advantage. This was the lowest scoring game of the season for the Seminoles, who average a nation-best 92.1 points per game. The Cardinals got off to a hot start after Latson hit the game-opening jumper. Harris had two buckets, and Curry had a 3-pointer for a 9-2 run. The lead was 44-28 at the half. Florida State had an 8-0 run, getting within 58-50 on a three-point play by Gordon with 1:53 to go. Roberts hit a 3-pointer to put the Cardinals on top 63-52 going into the fourth quarter. The lead stayed in double figures the rest of the way.





