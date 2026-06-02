Louisville Men's Basketball Signs Six Transfer Portal Additions

The Louisville men's basketball program has signed six transfer portal additions, including Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, USC center Gabe Dynes, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad. The transfer class is considered the No. 1 in men's college basketball, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

The Louisville men's basketball program has signed six transfer portal additions , including Kansas forward/center Flory Bidunga, USC center Gabe Dynes, Iowa forward Alvaro Folgueiras, Arkansas wing Karter Knox, Dayton guard De'Shayne Montgomery and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad.

The transfer class is considered the No. 1 in men's college basketball, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. Bidunga, who was the No. 1 player in this year's portal cycle, put up 13.3 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game in 35 appearances and 34 starts. He also shot 64.0 percent from the floor, which led the Big 12, and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Shelstad, regarded as the No. 2 point guard and No. 17 overall player in the portal, averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game in 12 games. The program also announced the additions of their three-man high school recruiting class, making all nine newcomers official. The transfer class is headlined by Bidunga, who was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man put up 13.3 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game in 35 appearances and 34 starts, while also shooting 64.0 percent from the floor - which led the Big 12. Not only was he a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, his 2.6 blocks per game - which was fourth in D1 - led to him being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Shelstad was another elite portal pickup, regarded as the No. 2 point guard and No. 17 overall player in the portal. The 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard only played in 12 games this past season due to a hand injury, but he still averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, all of which were career-highs. The transfer class is considered the No. 1 in men's college basketball, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

The program also announced the additions of their three-man high school recruiting class, making all nine newcomers official. The transfer class is headlined by Bidunga, who was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. The 6-foot-10, 235-pound big man put up 13.3 points and a team-best 9.0 rebounds per game in 35 appearances and 34 starts, while also shooting 64.0 percent from the floor - which led the Big 12.

Not only was he a First-Team All-Big 12 selection, his 2.6 blocks per game - which was fourth in D1 - led to him being named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Shelstad was another elite portal pickup, regarded as the No. 2 point guard and No. 17 overall player in the portal.

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound guard only played in 12 games this past season due to a hand injury, but he still averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 assists and 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game, all of which were career-highs. The transfer class is considered the No. 1 in men's college basketball, according to the On3 Industry Ranking. The program also announced the additions of their three-man high school recruiting class, making all nine newcomers official





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