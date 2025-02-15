Louisville Cardinals to Face Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sunday

The Louisville Cardinals are favored to win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in their upcoming ACC matchup. Analysts predict a comfortable victory for Louisville based on various metrics.

Louisville (19-6, 12-2 ACC ) is set to face Notre Dame (11-13, 5-8 ACC ) on Sunday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Acc ording to ESPN's Basketball Power Index, Louisville has a 62.7 percent chance to win against Notre Dame. The Cardinals have a BPI rating of 13.6 (33rd overall), whereas the Fighting Irish have a BPI rating of 7.3 (80th overall). KenPom.

com projects a 71 percent chance for Louisville to defeat Notre Dame, with a predicted final score of 76-70 in favor of the Cardinals. Louisville boasts an adjusted efficiency margin of +22.30 (25th overall), while Notre Dame stands at +8.40 (89th overall). Adding another perspective, BartTorvik.com gives the Cards a 73 percent chance of victory over the Irish, also forecasting a 76-70 win for UofL. Louisville's 'Barthag' is .9223 (20th overall), compared to Notre Dame's .7063 (89th overall).





